ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies shot at by suspects who fled into the desert

By FOX 10 Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were shot at while responding to reports of a shooting in the desert. The incident happened in Gila Bend on Wednesday, June 29. "The...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 11

Related
onscene.tv

Felony Flight From Police Ends in Severe Crash, Suspect in Custody | Phoenix

07.02.2022 | 12:00 AM | PHOENIX – Officers were in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road when they observed a vehicle with a passenger known to have a felony warrant. A traffic stop was attempted, however, the vehicle failed to stop. The patrol vehicle no longer followed and the Air Unit observed from a distance and provided the directions of travel of the suspect vehicle as no police vehicles were following. At one point the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran into a neighborhood and the vehicle continued. The passenger was not located. The vehicle drove, with its lights off, in the downtown area with no police vehicles behind it and crashed into another vehicle at 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street. The driver ran off but was later located and arrested. The two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deputies seek 2 people in connection to deadly shooting in Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are trying to find two people in connection to a deadly shooting near a Family Dollar in Black Canyon City Saturday afternoon. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:45 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive person in a car just south of the store. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released. Police say that the investigation is still active and details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unknown.
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale Police using ShotSpotter technology to catch those doing celebratory gunfire

A reminder to everyone as we celebrate Independence Day, celebratory gunfire is illegal in Arizona and Glendale Police will be using ShotSpotter technology to find people who shoot into the air. The technology uses sensors to detect the sound of gunfire in real-time. Police can pinpoint the exact location where a gun has been fired and they say officers will respond to every incident where the ShotSpotter is activated. Anyone caught firing a gun in public will be arrested.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Gila Bend, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Gila Bend, AZ
Crime & Safety
theprescotttimes.com

FATAL SHOOTING IN BLACK CANYON CITY

FATAL SHOOTING IN BLACK CANYON CITY; CIRCUMSTANCES STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION. At 2:45 pm yesterday YCSO patrol responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Family Dollar in Black Canyon City. On arrival in the area, along with medical personnel, an unresponsive subject was located in a...
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police late Thursday night identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who allegedly fired a handgun at Phoenix police late Thursday night in Phoenix has been now been identified. Police say Kristopher Johnson, 40, was arrested after shooting at officers responding to a call about a suspicious person near 107th and Camelback Road. Officers said Johnson shot several rounds at them when he was asked to drop his gun. Officers fired back, causing him to run off from the area. Later that night, police say they got a call from a house in the neighborhood, reporting that they had found a man who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Maricopa County Sheriff#Fox
fox10phoenix.com

Surprise shooting: Gunfire at home leaves 3 men dead, several injured

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police in Surprise say three people are dead and several others are injured following a shooting at a home. The incident, according to police, happened at a home near Grand Avenue and Reems Road. The incident began as some sort of fight that happened just after 10 p.m. on July 3, with it ending in a shooting.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Shooting leaves 2 hurt at shopping center in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been injured in a shooting late Monday morning at a shopping center near 48th Street and Baseline Road in Tempe. Officers responded to the shooting around 11:40 a.m. and arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Police say one has life-threatening injuries while the other person was not seriously hurt. Both were transported to an area hospital.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three people shot during argument inside Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people were shot during a verbal fight between two people inside an apartment Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to an apartment near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting. Two men and one woman were found inside with gunshot...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

1 person hurt following shooting near Marquee Theatre in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - A shooting in Tempe has left a person injured during the early morning hours of July 4, according to police. The shooting happened near the Marquee Theatre, but no events were taking place at the time of the shooting. Police responded to the scene at around 1:19 a.m., and officials say there was some sort of argument between two people that ended with one of the people involved firing a gun.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Police exchange late-night gunfire with man on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix exchanged gunfire with a man late Thursday and later found him wounded at a home, where they took him into custody. The Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Friday no one else was injured in the shooting near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road, in the area of the Camelback Ranch spring training complex.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in front yard of his home in Phoenix identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified a man found dead in his front yard in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home near 42nd Street and Southern Avenue around 4 a.m. this morning to find a man lying in his front yard who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 42-year-old Efren Cayeros.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona law enforcement picks up DUI enforcement during 4th of July weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Over the next few nights around the Valley, you’ll see a more significant law enforcement presence. Holiday DUI enforcement is just getting started. “I would say the trend the past couple of years is we’re still seeing the alcohol DUIs obviously but we have seen an uptick in drug DUIs, especially marijuana now that it’s legal,” said Christina Smith, with the DUI squad with the Scottsdale Police Department.
ABC 15 News

Driver crashes after fleeing attempted traffic stop by Phoenix PD

PHOENIX — A driver crashed into another vehicle after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by Phoenix police early Saturday morning, leaving two people with serious injures. Authorities say officers were in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road when they say they saw a vehicle that had a passenger they believe had a felony warrant.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy