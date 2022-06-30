ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch

By Kaitlin Rust
fox8live.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 24-year-old National Guardsman was gunned down in broad daylight while making a Doordash delivery Sunday (June 26) evening in the St. Roch neighborhood. “That’s my baby’s heartbeat, it’s not even 30 seconds, that’s all I got,” Kendra Washington said while playing a recording of her son’s...

www.fox8live.com

Stephen Easley
4d ago

I so wish all this non sense will stop. It's not a race issue brothers and sisters. I don't care what color you are as a white male I know we all need each other and should be praying for one another not preying on one another. 🙏🙌❤🇺🇲

40
midnite's mom
5d ago

I'm so sorry for this mother this violence plaguing new Orleans needs to stop . people should be demanding more from thier city officials!

25
NOLA82
5d ago

I saw his mother's sad video on Facebook. She described him as a very loving and respectable young man. 💔 😢 🙏 I pray the murderer is found and will spend the rest of his/her life in prison!

22
