ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'My dream has come true' - Bryce Miranda on joining Kerala Blasters FC

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min
90min
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

'My dream has come...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
90min

Mason Mount 'very excited' for new Chelsea era

Chelsea star Mason Mount has admitted he is looking forward to getting the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge as soon as possible. Roman Abramovich's 19-year ownership of the Blues came to an end this summer as he sold the club to a consortium fronted by Boehly, bringing an end to the most successful period in the history of Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Phil Neville reveals why Inter Miami passed up on signing Gareth Bale

Head coach Phil Neville addressed the reason Inter Miami denied the opportunity to pursue Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, revealing 'we have a cap at this football club'. The South Florida expansion team held first dibs for the Welsh star after including him on their Discover list, but when passing up on the chance, LAFC made their move. The Western Conference side nailed down the signing of the Summer, acquiring Bale on a 12-month contract with options through the 2024 Major League Soccer season.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Cristiano Ronaldo excused from Man Utd pre-season return due to 'family reasons'

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not report back for pre-season training on Monday due to "family reasons" which have been accepted by the club. 90min confirmed over the weekend that Ronaldo has indicated to United that he would like to leave Old Trafford if they receive an acceptable offer this summer, after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League due to poor form last season.
SOCCER
90min

90min

694
Followers
6K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy