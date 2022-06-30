Is today your lucky day?

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, June 29, 2022:

8 - 40 - 49 - 58 - 63 and Powerball 14 Powerplay was 3x

The jackpot was an estimated $365 million with a cash option of $207.5 million, according to the Powerball website .

There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $360 million for Friday's drawing with a cash option of $199.3 million, according to the Mega Millions website .

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy .

