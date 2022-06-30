ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 June 29, 2022

Is today your lucky day?

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, June 29, 2022:

8 - 40 - 49 - 58 - 63 and Powerball 14

Powerplay was 3x

The jackpot was an estimated $365 million with a cash option of $207.5 million, according to the Powerball website .

There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $360 million for Friday's drawing with a cash option of $199.3 million, according to the Mega Millions website .

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy .

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Comments / 0

