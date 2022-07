WASHINGTON -- Clutch is fun for Marlins center fielder Jesús Sánchez. And it doesn’t get more clutch than what Sánchez did Sunday at Nationals Park. Down to their final strike and down a run in the ninth, the Marlins needed their second-year center fielder simply to extend the game to stay alive against Nationals closer Tanner Rainey. Instead, Sánchez played hero, his two-out, two-strike, go-ahead two-run home run propelling the club from the precipice of defeat to its 7-4 10-inning win over the Nationals.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO