Florida Silver Canceled, 89-Year-Old Tampa Man Found Safe

TAMPA, Fla. – Mr. McLain was located in good health and reunited with his family, according to Tampa Police Department.

A Florida Silver Alert was issued for Floyd McLain. He was last seen in the 4000 block of East Miller Ave in Tampa around 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June, 29th.

Police say he was driving his vehicle and may possibly be in the area of Orlando, FL. He is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’11, 160 pounds, with gray hair.

McLain was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

He is driving a gray 2015 4-door Honda Civic with a Florida tag of Y85MXT.

