Florida Silver Canceled, 89-Year-Old Tampa Man Found Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Mr. McLain was located in good health and reunited with his family, according to Tampa Police Department.
A Florida Silver Alert was issued for Floyd McLain. He was last seen in the 4000 block of East Miller Ave in Tampa around 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June, 29th.
Police say he was driving his vehicle and may possibly be in the area of Orlando, FL. He is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’11, 160 pounds, with gray hair.
McLain was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.
He is driving a gray 2015 4-door Honda Civic with a Florida tag of Y85MXT.
Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .
Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .
Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.Advertisement
Comments / 1