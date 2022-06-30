ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida Silver Canceled, 89-Year-Old Tampa Man Found Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxLVA_0gQN2zM200

TAMPA, Fla. – Mr. McLain was located in good health and reunited with his family, according to Tampa Police Department.

A Florida Silver Alert was issued for Floyd McLain. He was last seen in the 4000 block of East Miller Ave in Tampa around 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June, 29th.

Police say he was driving his vehicle and may possibly be in the area of Orlando, FL. He is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’11, 160 pounds, with gray hair.

McLain was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

He is driving a gray 2015 4-door Honda Civic with a Florida tag of Y85MXT.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Man Charged After Throwing Hot Dog at Central Florida Police Officer

Police arrested and charged a man for allegedly throwing a hot dog at a police officer near Tampa who was warning him that he was violating an ordinance. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday in Pinellas County, when officers attempted to stop 47-year-old Jason Stoll from selling hot dogs after his midnight street closure permit ended.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Man struck by boat propeller near Egmont Key

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old man was struck by a boat propeller near Egmont Key in Hillsborough County Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC was called to assist with the boating accident which took place around 2 p.m. Authorities said the man was...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 shot in Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was shot in an Orlando apartment complex Sunday evening, police said. It happened around 7:05 p.m. at Bella Vita Apartments. A victim was found on scene with an injury that was not life-threatening. The victim was not full cooperating with authorities, police said. The...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Police Department#Silver#East Miller Ave#Fl#Honda#National Headlines#The Free Press
Click10.com

2-year-old boy drowns in Florida canal, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. – A two-year-old boy drowned in a canal outside a west central Florida apartment complex Friday morning, police said. According to a Facebook post by the Bradenton Police Department, a witness called 911 just after 10:30 a.m. to report what appeared to be a child floating in the canal behind an apartment building.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
fox13news.com

List: Fourth of July celebrations around Tampa Bay

July 4, 2022 - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. The fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The event will have food trucks, vendors, and a complimentary bounce park. The event is free and open to the public. CRYSTAL RIVER. 4th of July Celebration. July 4, 2022 5 p.m. - 9...
TAMPA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lakeland man collides with WWII statue

A Lakeland man is in critical condition after he hit a curb, street sign and World War II memorial statue in Starke on Saturday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lakeland man driving a sedan northbound on US 301 at South Walnut Street around 10:45 p.m. failed to stay in his lane where he collided with a curb, a street sign and a World War II memorial statue.
LAKELAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy