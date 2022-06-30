ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Michael Bennet kicks off re-election campaign in Colorado Springs

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Senator Michael Bennet kicked off his re-election campaign in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon after running unopposed on the democratic Primary ticket.

Bennet held a rally Wednesday at Acacia Park and talked about how legislation has helped Coloradans throughout the pandemic. Businessman Joe O’Dea secured the Republican nomination for Senator Tuesday night.

O’Dea describes himself as a political outsider and conservative. O’Dea has accused Bennet of only representing the Democratic party and not the people of Colorado, something Bennet disagrees with.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9Q8T_0gQN2ZbG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mmevl_0gQN2ZbG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpB8R_0gQN2ZbG00

“I look forward to this General Election,” said Senator Bennet. “I think it’s going to be a hard one, because people are having to deal with inflation, and energy prices, and the President’s approval rating isn’t very high, especially in a place like El Paso County.”

Bennet has held this senate seat since 2009. O’Dea seems confident going into November’s election against him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Tonight: Fireworks in the Pikes Peak region!

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are plenty of options in Colorado Springs this Independence Day to see fireworks, whether you want to “oooh” and “aaahh” from your porch, or pack up some chairs and blankets and go in search of the best shows. Colorado Springs: There will be nine shows across Colorado Springs, many viewable from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Roybal responds to candidacy questions

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a video posted to Dragonman Gun Range’s Facebook page prompted questions about the legitimacy of El Paso County Sheriff candidate Joe Roybal’s appearance on the Primary ballot, Roybal has responded, saying his ballot access is undisputed. In order to appear on the June Primary ballot, Roybal used a petition method which […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Lauren Boebert wins Republican primary for US House

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado 2022 GOP primary race for U.S. House from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District was between a sitting representative and a senator. The winner was Lauren Boebert. Colorado District 3 represents the Western Slope with cities like Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo. Boebert currently holds the congressional […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Southern Colorado K9s come together for training

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Search & Rescue teams of El Paso, Teller and Fremont Counties had a special training day with their K9s on Saturday. The K9s practiced air scenting, trailing and skills for detecting human remains. In addition to practicing these vital skills, the K9s had the...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Elections
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

CPW embarks on search for long-lost Yellowfin cutthroat trout

SALIDA, Colo. — After confirming the existence of two trout species that were believed to be extinct, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) aquatic biologists are on a quest to find the Yellowfin cutthroat trout which was last seen in 1904. CPW had confirmed the existence of the native Greenback cutthroat trout and the San Juan […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Family 4th at Rock Ledge Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rock Ledge Ranch in Colorado Springs took a step back in time on Monday to celebrate the 4th of July. Family Fourth Celebration is one of the largest event days at the living history ranch. The event averages 3,000 local and out-of-town visitors. Attendees could experience what life in a Civil War […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs spreads awareness about illegal trails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Recent mapping efforts in Red Rocks Canyon have counted more than 60 miles of illegal trails which is more than double the mileage of legal trails in this popular open space. The city is working with land management to help minimize impacts of these illegal trails. “They go by many names. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bennet
KXRM

July ‘Living With Wildfire’ town halls

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s informative town hall series has announced four more dates for the month of July. The first two meetings are for residents living north of Fillmore, east of I-25, and south of Woodmen, including the following neighborhoods: North Nevada/The Studio Cragmoor Garden Ranch Vista Grande Pulpit Rock Kitty […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Which Colorado Springs offices and facilities are open July 4

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs will observe the Independence Day holiday on Monday, with many city offices closed, but some facilities like fountains and pools will be open for families to enjoy some summer festivities. The following city administrative offices and agencies will be closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day: Administrative […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Make Rock Ledge Ranch your tradition for Independence Day!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Rock Ledge Ranch and experience what life in a Civil War encampment would have been like with your family and friends. Take your family on a wagon ride, play carnival games or participate in a pie-eating contest. Enjoy some old-fashioned treats from the Pop Shed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

El Paso County candidates explainer

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Tuesday is Primary Day, and nearly 459,000 ballots have been sent to all eligible and active registered Republican, Democratic and Unaffiliated voters. If you plan to vote in person, or have not yet filled out your ballot, here’s a breakdown of the candidates for four major races – United States […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Election Local#Coloradans#Republican#The Democratic Party#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Testing site closes in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) announced on Thursday that a testing site would close and only one would remain open. PDPHE said the closure is due to a reduction in Community COVID-19 testing sites across Colorado. Individuals wanting to be tested for COVID-19 may get tested at the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Bill passed to regulate restrictive housing in jails

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado General Assembly passed a bill that prohibits jails with over 400 beds from involuntarily placing an inmate in restrictive housing under certain conditions starting July 1. HB21-1211 requires a medical or mental health professional to assess any individual placed in restrictive housing within 24 hours of placement. Correctional facilities will […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Ducky Derby Race celebrates July 4th in unique fashion

FLORENCE, Colo. — Hundreds of rubber duckies floated downstream in Florence on Monday for the annual Rotary Rubber Ducky Derby race to celebrate July 4th. The Rubber Ducky Derby is an annual effort between the Rotary Club of Cañon City and the Florence Rotary Club. Thousands of rubber duckies floated down a ditch by Pioneer […]
FLORENCE, CO
KXRM

Help name a Pueblo road!

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County wants your help naming a road! It would be a new road that will connect Pueblo Boulevard to Joe Martinez Boulevard and South Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West. The County is looking for suggestions for names. There will be two public meetings to inform the public about the project, and […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KXRM

Colorado State Patrol seizes enough fentanyl to kill 25 million people

FOX NEWS (Adam Sabes) — The fentanyl powder seized by the Colorado State Patrol had the potential to kill over 25 million people. Officers with the Colorado State Patrol seized 114 pounds of pure fentanyl on a highway on June 20. An official with the Colorado State Patrol told Fox News that the agency stopped a car that was […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Tourism is up in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Last year, Colorado Springs saw 23.7 million people visiting the Olympic City. “Over a record year, 2021 proved to be a really super year for us,” said Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs. Over the last few years, 2019 held the record for the highest number of visitors. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Free rides: Keep the roads safe this Fourth of July

COLORADO SPRINGS — Anyone celebrating Independence Day on Monday can grab a free cab ride home if they need it, courtesy of Sawaya Law Firm. Sawaya Law Firm has been providing the “Holiday Free Cab Ride Program” to the community for 15 years, in hopes of promoting responsible driving and reducing accidents. If you realize […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Independence Day at the Aviation Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs celebrated Independence Day on Monday with a showcase of wings and wheels. Fighters, bombers, and flying boats from the museum’s collection were displayed next to 18 classic and collectible automobiles from the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy