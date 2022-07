ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Very few coaches in history have a resume that rivals that of legendary Hall of Famer Willie Jeffries. He was the first Black head football coach at a Division One predominately white college when he took the job at Wichita State University in 1979. Before becoming the winningest coach in South Carolina State University (SCSU) football history, Jeffries coached at Howard University.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO