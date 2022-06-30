ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria native earns degree at St. Cloud State University

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 5 days ago

Peoria native Nicholas Brauns graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.

St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,132 students during spring semester 2022.

The institution is Minnesota's second-largest university, with more than 11,000 students from regional communities, area states, and 90 different nations.

Students choose from more than 60 graduate study programs and more than 200 majors, minors and pre-professional programs that hold nearly every available national accreditation.

The 100-acre campus is located about an hour northwest of Minneapolis along the banks of the Mississippi River.

