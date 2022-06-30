Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lafayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY At 1012 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Argyle, or 11 miles west of Monroe, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Argyle, Wiota, South Wayne and Woodford. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
