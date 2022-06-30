ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 19:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northwestern Illinois. Target Area: Stephenson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Stephenson County through 1045 PM CDT At 1008 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Summerset, or 7 miles south of Brodhead, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Summerset. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lafayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY At 1012 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Argyle, or 11 miles west of Monroe, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Argyle, Wiota, South Wayne and Woodford. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI

