Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northwestern Illinois. Target Area: Stephenson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Stephenson County through 1045 PM CDT At 1008 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Summerset, or 7 miles south of Brodhead, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Summerset. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO