Samsung starts mass production of chips using advanced 3nm process node

Stop running out of restaurants, vacations, and more just to sign your crypto transactions. Get the Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone for crypto. It runs on the open-source Solana Mobile Stack for Android and allows native Android web3 apps on Solana. The Solana Mobile Stack also has the Seed Vault. It’s a security protocol letting you sign transactions instantly. But don’t worry; it separates private keys from wallets, apps, and the Android operating system. This makes it easier and more secure to transact in web3 and manage digital assets like NFTs and tokens. Moreover, the phone includes a 6.67″ OLED display, 512 GB storage, 12 GB RAM, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. Even better, you can take advantage of the Solana dApp Store, a new app distribution program on Android for decentralized apps. Overall, this phone is a huge step forward for mobile use of crypto.

