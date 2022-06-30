ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung starts mass production of chips using advanced 3nm process node

ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung said on Thursday that it has started mass production of chips using its 3-nanometer (nm) process node, its most advanced technology yet for contract chip production. The South Korean tech giant said its 3nm process, compared to its 5nm process, reduced power usage by 45% and improved performance by 23%...

www.zdnet.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Production#Node#South Korean#Gaa#Chips
