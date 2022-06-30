ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court's Minority Rulings Aren't Over

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court’s blockbuster term has included overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights,...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

What to do about a Supreme Court on a ‘reactionary rampage’

The fact that the U.S. Supreme Court has a conservative majority is not new. In fact, justices on the right have been steering the court’s direction for decades. The political world grew accustomed to a seemingly endless stream of predictable 5-4 rulings on many of the major legal disputes of the day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The fallout from Supreme Court's ruling on EPA

CNBC's Brian Sullivan joins Morning Joe to discuss the potential economic impact of the Supreme Court's ruling that the EPA doesn't have power to limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson also joins the discussion.July 1, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Congress has let the Supreme Court run amok

The Supreme Court ended its term Thursday having produced a string of decisions that with casual brutality threatened Americans’ privacy, health and well-being. Democrats, in the face of this assault on the rights and privileges of their constituents, haven’t responded with the necessary anger or urgency. The framers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Fallon
Person
Michelle Goldberg
MSNBC

Anita Hill issues dire warning: Expect stronger restrictions on reproductive rights in coming years

The legitimacy of the Supreme Court remains in question as their ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to roil America. At the same time, Justice Clarence Thomas continues to be scrutinized over everything from his wife’s MAGA activism to his calls for overturning precedents on gay marriage and contraception. Anita Hill, now a professor at Brandeis University and the author of the book “Believing,” joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss SCOTUS and the state of women’s rights in America.July 1, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Roe V Wade#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court
MSNBC

Trump is ‘most investigated, least prosecuted’ man in history

Fmr. prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins MSNBC’s Jason Johnson to discuss the many crimes that could potentially take down Donald Trump, but says he will specifically be watching the Jan. 6th hearing witness tampering accusations to see if DOJ “moves to put a stop to it in real time.” Tim O’Brien says the real importance of the Jan. 6th hearings is to push the Justice Department to indict Trump and his cohorts “for staging a coup.”July 2, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Was Merrick Garland the Right Pick to Lead DOJ?

The evidence laid out by the January 6th committee is undeniable, so much so that even staunchly conservative lawyers can admit Trump could be charged with a crime. But so far, Attorney General Merrick Garland gives no sign that he’s reached the same conclusion. Was Garland the right pick to lead the Justice Department? Doug Jones — who was on Biden’s shortlist for the AG role — joins Mehdi to discuss.July 1, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Archive: The ignominious tenure of Anne Burford at Reagan's EPA

NBC NEWS OVERNIGHT ARCHIVE: March 14, 1983: Linda Ellerbee and Bill Schechner present an overview of Anne Burford's controversial time as EPA administrator. When Burford started at the EPA she was Anne Gorsuch, and her son, Neil, would end up following in her footsteps as a Supreme Court justice, attacking the Clean Air Act and undermining the EPA's regulatory ability.July 2, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

“The week that changed America”

The Supreme Court wrapped up its term with a number of blockbuster rulings on abortion, guns, religion and climate. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss dives into “the week that changed America.”July 2, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

These were the Supreme Court's most disastrous rulings this term

The most recent Supreme Court term, which came to a close on Thursday, was stunning in the truest sense of the word. Since the term began in October, the court handed down a series of rulings that functionally drag the United States back to a bygone era where old, white, rapacious Christian men controlled everything — from Americans' wombs to their water supply.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why Cassidy Hutchinson's January 6 testimony can't be dismissed as 'hearsay'

Former President Donald Trump and his supporters were quick to try to discredit former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s damning Jan. 6 committee testimony on Tuesday. One of the common themes of the smear campaign was the charge that her statements were all “hearsay,” a hand-waving response deployed by, among others, the Twitter account for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee and conservative commentator Erick Erickson.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Lawrence: Why did Trump WH counsel Cipollone say 'we're going to get charged'?

The January 6th Committee has subpoenaed former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone for testimony relating to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains what he would want to ask Cipollone after what we learned about his actions in the lead up to the January 6th riot during testimony from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.June 30, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Biden planning major speech when House probe ends

Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. California: Program Covers The Cost To Install Solar In San Jose. This Anti-Mosquito Bracelet Hits all Sales Records. Unify Health Labs /. SPONSORED. Randy Jackson: This 3 Minute Routine Transformed My Health. Sweetth /. SPONSORED. The Best Walking Shoes For Women...
SAN JOSE, CA
MSNBC

Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

Historian Jon Meacham remembers the late Margaret Chase Smith, the first woman to serve in both the House and Senate. Smith on June 1, 1950 delivered her 'A Declaration of Conscience' speech against Joe McCarthy. Meacham also reflects on what it means to be American at this specific moment in history.July 1, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’

Barbara McQuade and Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to examine the disputes of Cassidy Hutcinson’s testimony by critics of the January 6 Committee and anonymous sources who deny various aspects of her account and question her proximity to former President Trump during her time at the White House. “They agree with the important fact which is he desperately wanted to go to the Capitol. And that's what matters. Also that he knew that the mob was armed when he urged them to go to the Capitol,” says McQuade. “She was in the closest proximity that any staffer might have been to the President of the United States. The idea that they didn't understand who she was is silly,” says Gibbs. June 30, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy