Janesville, MN

Janesville, Lake Crystal clash at Wolverton for league match up

By Mary Rominger
KEYC
 5 days ago

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 13/60 League town ball match-up...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

Peppers Classic tournament hosts 96 teams over a three day championship

NORTH MANKATO & ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association celebrates its 40-year anniversary a little stronger with its Peppers Classic tournament: an annual, multi-community championship that lasted over the past three days. “My family is normally really into the games, so they’re like screaming with...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Bridge work on Hwy 169 tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lane restrictions will begin tomorrow for road construction on Highway 169 north of St. Peter. Road crews will be replacing the span bridge over Robart’s Creek. The project also includes replacing a box culvert bridge as well as pipe replacement. The work is expected to...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

County Road 47 bridge to close for repairs tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A bridge overlooking Morgan Creek on County Road 47, west of Highway 68, will be closed for repair work tomorrow. The repair work will consist of removing and replacing the current bridge surface and the application of joint waterproofing. Drivers should expect this bridge to be...
MANKATO, MN
Lake Crystal, MN
Mankato, MN
Lake Crystal, MN
Janesville, MN
Minnesota Sports
Wolverton, MN
KEYC

Winnebago County crash leaves one person dead

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after a crash in Winnebago County. It happened at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on 30th Avenue and 390th Street, northwest of Forest City. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 42 year old from Buffalo Center, Iowa lost control taking a...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KEYC

UPDATE: Overnight Byron house fire caused by fireworks

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters from Kasson and Byron responded to an overnight house fire. It happened just after midnight in the 800 Block of Third Street Northeast. Byron Fire-Rescue, Kasson Fire-Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were on scene. Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene...
BYRON, MN
KEYC

Mission 22 asks for courtesy when using fireworks around veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<From fountains in the lawn to flashy shows in the sky, July 4th means that fireworks will be a common sight. Much is made about personal firework safety, but firework safety also extends to others. Mission 22 is an organization that focuses on supporting military veterans and...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Historic Hubbard House hosts Old Fashioned Independence Day celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - American history lovers and volunteer-actors celebrated the 4th of July during the Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration on Saturday. “The 4th of July, celebrating Independence day, something that unites us throughout all of American history. We thought it would be very necessary to not only learn about the past but to celebrate it,” event organizer and actor for president William Howard Taft Jonathan Soucek said.
MANKATO, MN

