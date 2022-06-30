ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Jayapal: I hope Biden will support carving out exception to filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reversal of Roe v. Wade by the ultra-conservative Supreme Court is leaving blue states...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Supreme Court’s latest radicalization goes far beyond abortion rights

The Supreme Court’s radicalization was fully realized this month and it goes far beyond its recent decision ending Roe v. Wade. This week the court limited the EPA's abilities to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and they announced that next term they plan to take up a big election law case. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin talks with his Saturday night panel about what this radicalization could mean. July 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks about being arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks with Cori Coffin about being arrested alongside other activists while attending a civil disobedience rally for abortion rights on Capitol grounds, as well as the actions that Congress plans to take in the coming weeks and months to support women in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We will fight to maintain our right to make decisions over our bodies and our futures,” Rep. Chu says.July 2, 2022.
MSNBC

The nightmarish reality of the GOP's hope for a total abortion ban

The Supreme Court’s elimination of the constitutional right to an abortion in America marked the shocking fulfillment of a decadeslong lobbying effort by the American anti-abortion movement and the GOP agenda to radicalize the court to the point where it would overturn what appeared to be settled legal rights. But just hours after the decision came out, top Republicans already had their eye on something else.
Person
Joy Reid
Person
Pramila Jayapal
MSNBC

Trump is ‘most investigated, least prosecuted’ man in history

Fmr. prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins MSNBC’s Jason Johnson to discuss the many crimes that could potentially take down Donald Trump, but says he will specifically be watching the Jan. 6th hearing witness tampering accusations to see if DOJ “moves to put a stop to it in real time.” Tim O’Brien says the real importance of the Jan. 6th hearings is to push the Justice Department to indict Trump and his cohorts “for staging a coup.”July 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Nancy Northup urges Biden to act to protect abortion rights, declare a public health emergency

Now that abortion is no longer constitutionally protected, many abortion providers and clinic staffers may be exposed to legal risks for doing their work. That has forced many clinics to opt to limit its services or stop providing abortions entirely, even in states where it’s still legal to do so. And ultimately, the ones harmed the most by the chilling effect of the post-Roe era, are the people who are seeking an abortion. Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, tells Ali Velshi that what’s going on right now is a “completely unacceptable situation.” She’s calling for the Biden administration to declare a public health emergency for abortion so that people who need and want abortion care can get it. “This needs to be addressed as the crisis that it is,” Northup says.July 3, 2022.
#Filibuster#Politics Federal#Democrats
MSNBC

Archive: The ignominious tenure of Anne Burford at Reagan's EPA

NBC NEWS OVERNIGHT ARCHIVE: March 14, 1983: Linda Ellerbee and Bill Schechner present an overview of Anne Burford's controversial time as EPA administrator. When Burford started at the EPA she was Anne Gorsuch, and her son, Neil, would end up following in her footsteps as a Supreme Court justice, attacking the Clean Air Act and undermining the EPA's regulatory ability.July 2, 2022.
MSNBC

James Carville's Message to Democrats

Democratic Political Consultant James Carville joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the issues of inflation, the Supreme Court rulings on Abortion, and the upcoming midterm election. July 4, 2022.
MSNBC

Meet the DAs refusing to enforce laws criminalizing abortion

In many red states with blue cities run by elected Democrats, county prosecutors have vowed not to enforce laws that criminalize abortion. Two of those District Attorneys – Sherry Boston from DeKalb Co. and Jared Williams from Augusta, Georgia – join guest host Jason Johnson on The Last Word. Imani Gandy from Rewire News Group also joins.July 2, 2022.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MSNBC

America's cracks are showing this Fourth of July

One year ago, as America celebrated its 245th birthday, I wrote that “it is increasingly and depressingly clear that America is becoming two very different countries: a blue one and a red one, with little in shared identity and vastly different health and economic outcomes.”. As unimaginable as it...
MSNBC

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls are bankrolling a Trump fanatic

Grocery shopping for your Fourth of July barbecue? As you head down the bread aisle, you may want to hit pause before reaching for your favorite buns. The family members behind Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls are major financial backers of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who backed former President Donald Trump’s coup attempt in 2020 and hopes to be in place to possibly help decide the fate of the 2024 election.
MSNBC

“Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

The emerging post-Roe situation in America is so confusing, chaotic, and devastating that even the activists who have been preparing for this moment for years are shaken by it. “This is the new landscape that I never could've fathomed before,” says Robin Marty, Operations Director of the West Alabama Women’s Center, which was forced to immediately stop providing abortions the moment that the Supreme Court announced that it had overturned Roe v. Wade. Marty tells Ali Velshi that state officials in Alabama might make it a crime to even advise patients on how and where they can access abortion. The mere threat of that means that her clinic can’t even provide information about abortion to new patients anymore. “If we have learned anything from the last year, it’s that there aren’t any rules,” she says.July 2, 2022.
