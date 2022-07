Nothing stops Hyundai anymore. The South Korean automaker seems to have the "it factor" and isn't keen on letting it go. The vehicle maker and Kia, of which it is the majority and controlling shareholder, surprised recently when figures showed that the company has become the second biggest seller of electric vehicles in the United States thanks to two models: the futuristic SUV Ioniq 5 and the EV6 crossover.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO