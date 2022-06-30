ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, CA

Woman shot to death on railroad tracks in Commerce

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXtXi_0gQMyn2y00

Woman fatally shot on railroad tracks in Commerce

Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday afternoon in Commerce.

At approximately 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Sheriffs deputies received a call about a woman who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far LA County Sheriffs deputies have no clear idea of what led to the woman being shot at.

There are no details about the suspect involved and it's unclear if the Sheriffs department has identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call the LA County Sheriffs Department at (323)-890-5500.

