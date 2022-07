This week I had the pleasure of meeting with a man named Royal Goodman, a retired Vietnam veteran of Madera. Royal has written several articles and letters to the editor for the Madera Tribune, and he has an interest in helping other veterans in the area. He also has expressed an interest in helping the Tribune with a new column directed toward the veterans. (It may be called “Veterans Corner,” or “Veterans Voices,” or something like that.) It will be interesting to all of us, and perhaps will help us to know better how to show our appreciation to veterans for all they have done for our country.

