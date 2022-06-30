ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Operation Dry Water pushes for safe boating around Destin for July 4 weekend

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzs7c_0gQMxbUT00

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Okaloosa County waters will be full with patrol officers for the July 4 holiday weekend, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Law Enforcement said 10 to12 patrol vessels will be on the water at any given time over the three-day period.

List: Boat ramps, parks closing for July 4 in Okaloosa Co., Destin

FWC held a press conference at the United States Coast Guard Destin Station off Miracle Strip Parkway on Okaloosa Island. Alongside the USCG and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, FWC said they want people to celebrate Independence Day, and have fun, but have a plan.

The departments will be looking for safety violations and speeding in idle or no-wake zones. Those under 6 years old must wear a life jacket at all times if the boat is less than 26 feet long.

Upon closer inspection, officers will search for signs of intoxication to ensure safe waterways.

The joint effort is part of the national movement Operation Dry Water. The operations is meant to reduce fatalities and boating accidents during the holiday weekend.

FWC said there have already been more water fatalities in 2022 than 2021 with six as of June 29. In July of 2021, FWC reported 76 accidents with 53 injuries, two fatalities for the year and more than $1 million in damage.

OCSO said hot spots for patrols are Crab Island, the Santa Rosa Sound and local bayous. The Marine division said 2022 is a record year for boaters on local waterways.

FWC encourages others on the water to report intoxicated boaters or unsafe passengers. There is an app or anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-888-404-FWCC. The department rewards $250 to $5600 if a tip leads to an arrest.

More boating and jet ski rules are available on the Okaloosa County webpage.

FWC said including Walton, Escambia and Santa Rosa County, the department has worked 35 accidents and six fatalities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

What to do with firework waste, recycling facts

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The aftermath of July 4th fireworks can create a pile of cardboard boxes and packages inside homes. While cardboard is an approved item for recycling in Okaloosa County, cardboard relating to fireworks is not. Waste Management, the leading trash service for Northwest Florida said cardboard with lining can not be recycled, […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Realtors line Destin streets with flags for July 4th

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Just in time for Independence Day, Destin residents woke up to flags on their front lawns Sunday, July 3. Realtors with ERA American Realty selected neighborhoods around Destin and Okaloosa County to place flags for the holiday weekend. Joyce Campbell is a first-year realtor with ERA. She chose her own neighborhood […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okaloosa Island, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Government
Destin, FL
Government
County
Okaloosa County, FL
City
Destin, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Fourth of July events around Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Still looking for activities to enjoy for the Fourth of July weekend? Here’s a list of events going on in Bay County to celebrate the holiday: Sunday, July 3 Light Up the Gulf Fireworks Show Boardwalk Beach Resort, Panama City Beach, 8:30 p.m. Freedom Rocks! Fireworks Grand Lagoon, Panama City […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County, Santa Rosa County set for bridge, road repairs after July 4th

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Drivers in Escambia County and Santa Rosa County will experience traffic delays and road closures following the July 4th holiday as “crews perform construction and maintenance activities,” according to a release from the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT says construction and repairs will not begin until Tuesday, July 5, in anticipation of […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

$25 million home sells in Miramar Beach

The City of Destin is reminding beachgoers that if you are at the beach and dig a hole, please fill it before you leave. “We want to ensure folks do not experience injuries while walking the beach (especially at night),” said Catherine Card, Public Information Manager for the city. “Also, leaving holes poses a risk to nesting sea turtles, as well as hatchlings.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Dry Water#Vehicles#Okaloosa Co#Destin Fwc#Uscg#The National Movement#Marine
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Santa Rosa County, FL, Confirms Two Cases of Strangles

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police investigating reports of gunman

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating reports of a gunman at Phoneix on the Bay. EMA, the Orange Beach Fire Department and police are on scene. Currently, police have not found a shooter. Families are being told to stay in their units at this time while law enforcement investigates, according to police.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Vacant Pensacola home catches fire twice in 24 hours

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A house in Pensacola caught fire twice in 24 hours. The latest fire broke out at the home on North W Street around 2 a.m. Monday. Flames were through the roof when fire crews arrived. Fire crews were called out to the same home on Sunday. Officials...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
AL.com

Man struck by his own car, killed while broken down on Atmore highway

A pedestrian was killed by his own car in Atmore as his vehicle was being towed early Sunday morning. Ray L. Singleton, 77, was struck and killed after Jimmy E. Barnes drove his 2013 Dodge Ram truck into Singleton’s broken-down car, which was in the process of being towed from the shoulder of the highway around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola non-profit purchases six buildings to house homeless

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More housing is on the way for Northwest Florida's homeless. ReEntry Alliance Pensacola is a non-profit group that helps homeless people find housing. Friday they announced they purchased a site with six buildings. Executive director of ReEntry Alliance Pensacola Vinnie Whibbs showed Channel 3 around the old...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Another Panama City Beach Spring Break rioter arrested

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police said they’ve arrested another Alabama resident responsible for the March riot along Front Beach Road. They said 18-year-old Jamicah Jarkendrion Bailey of Greenville, Ala. was part of a group that trashed the Walmart store on Front Beach Road on March 23. Police said Bailey was […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Police looking for help in alleged scam case in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police say they need the public’s help. They’re asking anyone who’s had contact with businesses connected to Jason Ryan Quinnelly to reach out to them. According to a post made Friday afternoon, Quinnelly has been attached to certain businesses and alleged scams in the area. They’re asking anyone […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Where to watch the Blue Angels practice shows

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One of the best things about summer is that it’s Blue Angels Air Show season. The Blue Angels will fly over Pensacola Beach on July 9 for the Red, White & Blues Pensacola Beach Air Show. But did you know you can catch them in the skies over Pensacola most […]
WKRG News 5

HVAC companies see boost with hot weather streak

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — June 2022 set the hottest day record for the Destin area, according to the National Weather Service. With higher temperatures, the number of calls for air conditioning and ice machine repairs increased. Destin Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration has more than 35 years in the business. Owner Russell Fife said June 2022 had […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy