ELIZABETHTON — Matthew Simerly and Slade Nakoff, the two seasonal interpreters at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park have released the summer programs they will be presenting during the coming weeks in July. The two interpreters are both students of history in area colleges and this is their second year of working as seasonal interpreters at Sycamore Shoals. They will be presenting short programs on the area’s history and guiding tours of the park’s other properties at the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO