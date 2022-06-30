ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boscobel, WI

Man killed in rural Grant Co. crash, sheriff's office says

 5 days ago
File photo

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — One person died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Nathan Williams, 33, of rural Glen Haven, was heading north on Highway 61 near Old 61 Road when he crossed the center line at a curve and hit a 2021 Freightliner semi with an empty flatbed trailer.

The crash left the semi in the middle of the highway and Williams’ 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on the west side of the road just off the shoulder.

Williams later died at a hospital; his toddler son was examined at an area hospital. The semi driver, a 47-year-old man from Dubuque, Iowa, was not hurt, the release said.

Williams did not appear to be wearing a seat belt, the sheriff’s office said. The toddler was secured in a child seat at the time of the crash.

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.

North West
