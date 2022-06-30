ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sheriff's investigators used 'scare tactics' to grill Michigan clerks on election

Cover picture for the articleA deputy and a private investigator working with Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf made unannounced visits last year to local election officials' offices to question them about the 2020 presidential vote. Multiple clerks in Barry County said Leaf's department used what they viewed as "scare tactics" as it examined...

Growler Wolf
5d ago

Supervisor tried scared tactics on us, we secretly recorded him and got him fired.

Cindy
4d ago

That's fascism the Sheriff believes his authority out weights every one's rights.

Joan McComber
4d ago

Instead of upholding the laws of the state as was his job, Dar Leaf decided to take matters into his own hands. He should be arrested for election tampering and not eligible for reelection as it is obvious upholding the law is not his intent or desire.

threeriversnews.com

Colon murder case sent back to District Court for preliminary exam

CENTREVILLE — The case of the man accused of murdering Chelsea Wallen in Colon in October will be going back to St. Joseph County 3B District Court in the near future. St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman remanded the case of Michael Lafler Thursday to the lower court for a preliminary examination hearing, due to earlier issues in the case surrounding Lafler’s representation.
COLON, MI
townbroadcast.com

Man with medical issue closes freeway near Otsego

A 37-year-old man with a medical issue somehow was able to shut down traffic on the U.S.-131 expressway for several hours at the 50-mile marker near the Plainwell/Otsego exit Sunday evening. Deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Otsego Police Department and Plainwell Department of Public...
OTSEGO, MI
WKHM

Columbia Township officer-involved shooting deemed self-defense

The Columbia Township police officer involved in a fatal shooting back in March will not face charges, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced Friday. The shooting happened in the early hours of March 31 in Columbia Township in Jackson County. Officer Ben Hovarter responded to a call of a man...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show

Battle Creek — One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance Saturday at a southwestern Michigan air show, officials said. Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1:10 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. The death of...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Montcalm Twp. clerk arraigned, charged with forgery

STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm Township clerk faced with potentially being recalled has been charged for allegedly committing forgery. Montcalm County Prosecutor Andrea Krause confirmed the information with FOX 17 Friday afternoon. We’re told an arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Jessica Shearer on Thursday. Shearer reportedly turned herself...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan gun owners react to recent gun rulings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing and Mason Gun and Knife Show is in town for the weekend. The Supreme Court ruled last week that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public. They stated their ruling was a matter of self defense. “It’s definitely a big win for everybody,” said gun owner Jake […]
LANSING, MI

