Enhabit also announces two new appointments to its board of directors. DALLAS, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announces it is now an independent, publicly traded company following the completion of its spin-off from Encompass Health Corporation. Enhabit will begin trading regular way on the New York Stock Exchange this morning, July 1, 2022, under the ticker symbol "EHAB."

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO