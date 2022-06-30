ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aggies in the NFL in 2022: Offense

By Joey Ickes
 5 days ago

NFL Training camps are just around the corner, and players will begin the annual journey of battling it out for coveted spots on their prospective NFL team’s 53-man regular season roster and 16-man practice squads.

With 32 NFL teams, and 90 training camp roster spots each, there are Aggies all over the league, some with a great deal of certainty for this year, and others who will be in a fight for their careers.

To help keep track of how to find your favorite former Aggies on their current teams in the NFL. We’ve put together this quick list.

Today we’ll focus on the offensive side of the ball, and tomorrow we’ll look on the defensive side.

Jermaine Eluemunor - OL - Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIWwa_0gQMvWWm00 Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball as offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) provides coverage against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans - WR - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RF8OI_0gQMvWWm00 Jan 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs past Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin (42) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Green - OL - Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXt5i_0gQMvWWm00 Jan 27, 2021; American offensive lineman Carson Green of Texas A&M (55) drills with American offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood of Alabama (70) during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Kenyon Green - OL - Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08q2T0_0gQMvWWm00 Houston Texans' Kenyon Green, center, stretches during an NFL football rookie minicamp practice Friday, May 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jared Hocker - OL - Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZetg_0gQMvWWm00 Jaguars OL (70) Jared Hocker goes up against teammate (64) Coy Cronk during drills at Friday's Rookie Minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their first Rookie Minicamp on the turf of TIAA Bank Field Friday afternoon, May 13, 2022. Among those in attendance were the team's 2022 draft picks.
Jki 051322 Jagsrookieminicamp 24

Germain Ifedi - OL - Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvGwH_0gQMvWWm00 Aug 22, 2020; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive line Germain Ifedi (74). Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Kirk - WR - Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Afwio_0gQMvWWm00 Jaguars WR (13) Christian Kirk pulls in a pass during the Jacksonville Jaguars Organized Team Activity session at TIAA Bank Field Monday, May 23, 2022.
Jki 052322 Jaguarsota 05

Jake Matthews - OL - Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCE2d_0gQMvWWm00 Oct 5, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McCollum - OL - Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhFoJ_0gQMvWWm00 Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) walks down the tunnel to the field before the start of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Erik McCoy - OL - Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sknqc_0gQMvWWm00 Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) prepares to block against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kellen Mond - QB - Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HDTo_0gQMvWWm00 Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Moore Jr. - OL - Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXbQj_0gQMvWWm00 Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) rushes against Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Cedric Ogbuehi - OL - Houston Texans

Josh Reynolds - WR - Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMbJO_0gQMvWWm00 Nov 25, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter against Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns (25) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Seals-Jones - TE - New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGVls_0gQMvWWm00 Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) reaches for the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Spiller - RB - Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omMVo_0gQMvWWm00 Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller makes a catch during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Jace Sternberger - TE - Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXkPM_0gQMvWWm00 May 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jace Sternberger (85) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Keaton Sutherland - OL - San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJGck_0gQMvWWm00 Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Keaton Sutherland (74) prepares for drills during the opening day of training camp at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Bengals Training Camp

Ryan Tannehill - QB - Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAt26_0gQMvWWm00 Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) gets into position to throw during the first quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
Titans Bengals 106

Trayveon Williams - RB - Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ptrY_0gQMvWWm00 Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) looks up at the fans while warming up before the AFC wild card game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Wydermyer - TE - Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5NFw_0gQMvWWm00 Jun 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jalen Wydermyer (84) runs with the ball during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A baseball manager threw 10 bats and drew the strike zone in the dirt during epic tantrum

There’s nothing like a fun video of a baseball manager melting down on an umpire and boy do we have one for you today. For this one we’re diving into the Atlantic League, which is an independent league that has a deal with MLB and is basically made up of players who have either been in MLB or have come close to it and are trying to get another shot a going to the show.
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3-star EDGE Jordan Allen trims list to four schools, Iowa Hawkeyes right in the thick of it

One of Iowa’s top remaining defensive targets in the 2023 class narrowed his list of schools to four and the Hawkeyes are still right in the thick of his recruitment. Three-star EDGE and defensive end Jordan Allen out of Olathe South High School in Olathe, Kan., revealed on July 4 that Iowa made the cut for his final four alongside Missouri, Kansas State and Iowa State.
OLATHE, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the five most difficult games on Texas' 2022 schedule

The upcoming season brings more reasons for optimism for Texas’ football program after a disappointing 5-7 season a year ago. The Longhorns revamped the roster over the offseason with some major transfer portals and recruiting success. Most notably Texas brought in Ohio State quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers and the nation’s best offensive line recruiting class for the 2022 cycle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama Baseball third baseman transferring to SEC school

Former Alabama third baseman Zane Denton announced that he will be transferring to. . He posted the news on his Instagram page and the caption read, “I’m coming home.”. Denton has been a staple at the third base for the Crimson Tide over the past few years. The native of Brentwood, Tennessee joined the baseball program as a part of the 2019 recruiting class. During his freshman season, he appeared in 13 games with 11 starts and held a .220 batting average on the season.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

