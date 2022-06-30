Aggies in the NFL in 2022: Offense

NFL Training camps are just around the corner, and players will begin the annual journey of battling it out for coveted spots on their prospective NFL team’s 53-man regular season roster and 16-man practice squads.

With 32 NFL teams, and 90 training camp roster spots each, there are Aggies all over the league, some with a great deal of certainty for this year, and others who will be in a fight for their careers.

To help keep track of how to find your favorite former Aggies on their current teams in the NFL. We’ve put together this quick list.

Today we’ll focus on the offensive side of the ball, and tomorrow we’ll look on the defensive side.

Jermaine Eluemunor - OL - Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball as offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) provides coverage against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans - WR - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs past Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin (42) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Green - OL - Tennessee Titans

Jan 27, 2021; American offensive lineman Carson Green of Texas A&M (55) drills with American offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood of Alabama (70) during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Kenyon Green - OL - Houston Texans

Houston Texans' Kenyon Green, center, stretches during an NFL football rookie minicamp practice Friday, May 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jared Hocker - OL - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars OL (70) Jared Hocker goes up against teammate (64) Coy Cronk during drills at Friday's Rookie Minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their first Rookie Minicamp on the turf of TIAA Bank Field Friday afternoon, May 13, 2022. Among those in attendance were the team's 2022 draft picks.

Germain Ifedi - OL - Atlanta Falcons

Aug 22, 2020; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive line Germain Ifedi (74). Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Kirk - WR - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars WR (13) Christian Kirk pulls in a pass during the Jacksonville Jaguars Organized Team Activity session at TIAA Bank Field Monday, May 23, 2022.

Jake Matthews - OL - Atlanta Falcons

Oct 5, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McCollum - OL - Detroit Lions

Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) walks down the tunnel to the field before the start of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Erik McCoy - OL - Saints

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) prepares to block against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kellen Mond - QB - Minnesota Vikings

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Moore Jr. - OL - Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) rushes against Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Cedric Ogbuehi - OL - Houston Texans

Josh Reynolds - WR - Detroit Lions

Nov 25, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter against Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns (25) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Seals-Jones - TE - New York Giants

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) reaches for the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Spiller - RB - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller makes a catch during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Jace Sternberger - TE - Pittsburgh Steelers

May 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jace Sternberger (85) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Keaton Sutherland - OL - San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Keaton Sutherland (74) prepares for drills during the opening day of training camp at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Ryan Tannehill - QB - Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) gets into position to throw during the first quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.

Trayveon Williams - RB - Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) looks up at the fans while warming up before the AFC wild card game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Wydermyer - TE - Buffalo Bills

Jun 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jalen Wydermyer (84) runs with the ball during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

