Woman Charged with Shooting at Woman in Garden Grove Home

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 26-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with opening fire on a Garden Grove home after yelling for a woman to come out.

Natalie Isabel Lopez was charged with attempted murder and discharge of a gun at a home, both felonies, and faces sentencing enhancements for being armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted premeditated murder.

Lopez is accused of shooting at a home at 10235 Imperial Ave. on Sunday, according to court records.

Lopez did not enter a plea at her arraignment Wednesday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana and was ordered to return to court July 11 for arraignment.