West Plains, MO. – A two vehicle accident has led to the injury of four adults and one minor on Highway 63 South of West Plains. Two vehicles were heading Southbound on Highway 63. The first was a 2016 Kia Sorento driven by Taylor Rainwater, 24 of Cherokee Village, and the second, a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Mark Robinson, 53 of Viola.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO