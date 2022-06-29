ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Widener Small Business Development Center Aids 40 Local Artists in Securing Creative Entrepreneurship Grants

By Emma Irving '18
widener.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Terrance Harden started T-Boyz Table Games in 2020, his time and energy went fully into innovating products for his board game development and publishing company. Having worked in videography and motion graphics for over a decade, Harden certainly had the creative spark and skill to turn his passion into his...

www.widener.edu

VISTA.Today

History Meets Future as nth Innovation Center Opens in Coatesville

The nth Innovation Center.Images via Valley Creek Productions. More than 100 people gathered Tuesday for the official opening of the nth Innovation Center at an early 20th-century building that once embodied the heart of innovation in Coatesville. Located at 190 West Lincoln Highway, the nth Innovation Center is the first Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) real estate project in Chester County.
COATESVILLE, PA
billypenn.com

With $450k consulting contract, Philadelphia’s new school superintendent crushes hopes for change | Opinion

Lisa Haver is a retired Philadelphia teacher and co-founder of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, @APPSphilly. After years of pain and frustration that included the closing of neighborhood schools, privatization driven by standardized tests, crumbling infrastructure, and more than one debacle, the people of Philadelphia were psyched for new leadership in the school district.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delaware.gov

Delaware ParentCamp Transforms School and Family Engagement

Traditional family engagement models often look like school staff up front presenting, families receiving and sharing feedback. The ParentCamp model transforms such stand-and-deliver sessions into facilitated dialogues “where the entire room is the expert and everyone brings important and unique perspectives to the table.”. Kuumba Academy Charter School was...
DELAWARE STATE
widener.edu

President Stacey Robertson Begins her Role as Widener’s New Leader

Stacey Robertson arrives today as Widener’s 11th president. She comes to the university after serving five years as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at the State University of New York at Geneseo, where she was also a professor of history. Robertson is an accomplished leader with impressive experience in strategic planning, hiring practices that support and promote candidates from under-represented groups, and developing curriculum that prepares students for success in a global workspace.
CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Three Railroad Workers to Pay Over $75,000 to Resolve Allegations of False Unemployment Benefits Claims

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that three area railroad workers have agreed to pay over $75,000, collectively, to resolve claims of unemployment benefits fraud under the False Claims Act. In three civil actions filed this week, the government alleges that Shohana Culberson, of Philadelphia, PA; Keith Abele, of Levittown, PA; and James T. Billups, of Newark, DE; applied for and received unemployment benefits from the United States Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) when they were, in fact, gainfully employed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Spring-Ford School Board Appoints 9th Grade Principal

ROYERSFORD PA – Dr. Kelly Di Pietro-Edwards, who most recently served as high school assistant principal at the Twin Valley School District in Elverson, was appointed Monday (June 27, 2022) by the Spring-Ford Area School District board as its new 9th grade principal. She succeeds Dr. Theresa M. Weidenbaugh, who retired.
ELVERSON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Three brothers on a mission in Berks County

Three brothers on a mission, giving back to Berks County youth. Three coaches at separate schools, but brothers for life who come together in the Summer to help make a difference for Berks County youth. Rick Perez, Rob and Matt Flowers host 'Three Brothers on a Mission', a fitness camp.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Pickleball, sand volleyball part of initial plans for Newark's Old Paper Mill Park

The city of Newark's first pickleball and sand volleyball courts are part of the initial designs for Old Paper Mill Park unveiled at a public meeting Wednesday night. Old Paper Mill Park is a 12.3 acre property across the street from the Newark Reservoir, that has been maintained primarily as an open field, but Newark City Council allocated $1.5 million to upgrade the park using money from the ARPA funds.
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

DART Announces Independence Day Holiday Weekend Bus Schedule

DOVER, Del.- DART has announced its bus schedule for the Independence Day holiday weekend. DART Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 64 will operate on a Sunday schedule, Route 47 will operate on its Saturday schedule, and DART’s Route 305 Beach Connection and Beach Bus services will operate regularly scheduled service. Paratransit will operate complimentary ADA-only service .
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Brian B. Reyes

City of Philadelphia on June 28th: Updates from City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Revenue and Philadelphia Public Health

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWW0A2AWQAQQpil.jpgPhiladelphia Public Health. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington officials working to fix funky smelling, tasting water

For those who've detected a funky scent coming from their Wilmington tap water, city officials confirm they've smelled it as well, and are working on a solution. According to an announcement Mayor Mike Purzycki, Wilmington's Water Quality Laboratory determined algae growing at an accelerated rate due to higher summer temperatures is causing a musty, earthy smell and taste.
WILMINGTON, DE
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 330 West 10th Avenue | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 330 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this meticulously maintained and well-updated Conshohocken Twin on one of the most desirable blocks in Conshohocken! The home was just freshly painted throughout. A nice sunroom greets you as you enter and gives way to the living area. The open floor plan flows right into the formal dining area. The kitchen has been nicely updated and features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The upstairs features new carpeting, a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space, 2 other bedrooms, and an updated full hallway bathroom. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or just relaxing in the evening! The rear of the home also features alley access to off-street parking! The home is within walking distance of Sutcliffe Park. Close to all of the restaurants, shopping, and nightlife that Conshohocken has to offer. Easy access to 276, 476, and 76.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

