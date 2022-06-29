Widener Small Business Development Center Aids 40 Local Artists in Securing Creative Entrepreneurship Grants

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 330 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this meticulously maintained and well-updated Conshohocken Twin on one of the most desirable blocks in Conshohocken! The home was just freshly painted throughout. A nice sunroom greets you as you enter and gives way to the living area. The open floor plan flows right into the formal dining area. The kitchen has been nicely updated and features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The upstairs features new carpeting, a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space, 2 other bedrooms, and an updated full hallway bathroom. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or just relaxing in the evening! The rear of the home also features alley access to off-street parking! The home is within walking distance of Sutcliffe Park. Close to all of the restaurants, shopping, and nightlife that Conshohocken has to offer. Easy access to 276, 476, and 76.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO