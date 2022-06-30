ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Hettinger by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 23:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Perkins; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ZIEBACH...NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 1109 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Faith, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Faith, Durkee Lake and Arrow Head Buttes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunn, McLean, Mercer, Mountrail, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunn; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Ward The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Ward County in north central North Dakota Northeastern Dunn County in southwestern North Dakota Northwestern McLean County in south central North Dakota Southeastern Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota Northwestern Mercer County in south central North Dakota * Until 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/. * At 814 PM CDT/714 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Plaza to 8 miles southwest of Parshall to 8 miles north of Mckenzie Bay Recreation Area, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Plaza around 820 PM CDT. Mckenzie Bay Recreation Area around 825 PM CDT. Makoti around 830 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Ryder, Roseglen, Indian Hills Recreation Area, Douglas, Beulah Bay Recreation Area and Hazen Bay Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUNN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BILLINGS BOWMAN BURLEIGH DICKEY DUNN EMMONS GOLDEN VALLEY GRANT HETTINGER KIDDER LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MORTON OLIVER SIOUX SLOPE STARK STUTSMAN
ADAMS COUNTY, ND

