Video Games

Jousting VR

Gamespot
 3 days ago

Gamespot

Every Free Game Available For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now

While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Gamespot

Latest Apex Patch Fixes Loba, But Breaks Legend Abilities

Respawn Entertainment released a massive update for Apex Legends this week, but it appears the patch may have caused more problems than it solved. The patch--which was released with no patch notes beyond a vague mention of "stability improvements"--appears to have fixed the issues with Loba's tactical, which had been broken for nearly 50 days. The latest update was likely also intended to address the input lag issue that had been plaguing Xbox players since the 13.1 patch was released last week.
Gamespot

Parasite Pack

Gamespot

Check Out This Adorable Kirby Switch Controller

Kirby and the Forgotten land is the best Kirby yet, but what if you want to hold a Kirby while you play a Kirby? The latest Switch controller design from PowerA immortalizes the pink puffball in all his bubblegum glory. Kirby PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller. $28. The wired PowerA...
Gamespot

Kawspeely Skin Is Coming To Fortnite

Epic is partnering with Kaws to create the Kawspeely outfit that'll be available on July 2. Kaws is a New York-based artist who is known for his sculpture work on characters and themes. The new Fortnite skin will be another in-game variant of Peely, a well-beloved character. The Kawspeely outfit...
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four More Genesis Games

Nintendo has announced another slate of games for its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, this time filling out more of the Genesis catalog that that's included as part of the Expansion Pack. Those include a compilation of Mega Man games, a stylized brawler, and a game best known for its memes.
Gamespot

Best Prime Day PlayStation Deals: Early PS5 Game Discounts And What To Expect

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PlayStation 5 has already built up an impressive lineup of games, and many of them are currently on sale in the weeks leading up to Prime Day. Amazon is offering steep discounts on titles such as Elden Ring, Far Cry 6, Deathloop, and more, meaning you can cash in on some great PS5 Prime Day 2022 deals before the event even begins.
Gamespot

Gamespot

The Sims 4's Newest Expansion Adds "Promposals," Thrift Shopping, Boba, And All Kinds Of Teenage Shenanigans

While The Sims 4's most recent DLC pack offered players a more supernatural experience, its upcoming expansion is a return to the series' more normal content as well as the most tumultuous part of a young sim's life: high school. The Sims 4: High School Years hits PC, Mac, and consoles on July 28 and adds thrift shopping, milk tea shops, extracurricular activities, an overhaul to the series' in-game social media, plenty of new actions and character creation options, and the location of Copperdale High School.
Gamespot

Doom Is Now Playable At A McDonald's Order Kiosk (Update)

Update: Looks like you won't be able to grab a Big Mac and a quick round of Doom, as the image below appears to be a case of some expert photoshop. As spotted by Futurism and Galactic Furball on Twitter, the original image is of a McDonald's kiosk that was dealing with the blue screen of death instead of demons.
Gamespot

What Made Modern Warfare 2019 So Good

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 by Infinity Ward was a big departure from classic Call of Duty Games. It had a gritty campaign dealing with the impact of modern conflicts at home, introduced large open maps, added weight and heft to its gunplay, and mastered features like Gunsmith, where players built and saved detailed weapon blueprints. MW 2019 had a sandbox-style Ground War mode and also fast competitive modes like Gunfight. The first year of MW 2019 was extremely well planned as a live service game, with the free-to-play battle-royale Warzone launching and hosting memorable events such as The Haunting of Verdansk, a series of mysteries that led up to a rocket launch and even included zombies.
Gamespot

3 Free Games Are Available At The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot

Sign Up To Playtest The New Skate Game

Skate has an update, the Gjallarhorn is getting a different kind of nerf, and Samsung’s Gaming Hub is live! All this on today’s GameSpot News. The team behind the new Skate released a fun update video to announce an upcoming playtest. The video claims to feature pre-pre-pre-alpha footage, initially showing off very bare bones levels and character builds, which get into a ton of accidents, before transitioning into gameplay resembling something you would expect to play at home. All the while talking about how the team is implementing a lot of fan ideas into the game, highlighting some of the creative designs that seem ripped from a potential level builder, indicating that Skate 3’s Skate. Park mode could be returning for the new installment.
Gamespot

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC Expansion Launches On July 20

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's next DLC will launch on July 20 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, bringing a familiar hero to the Team Ninja game. Available to owners of the season pass, Trials of the Dragon King adds new jobs, weapons, accessories, and a category of equipment to experiment with, as well as new areas, stories, and challenges.
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile - Raise Your Rank Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's latest event, Raise Your Rank, is now live. The event encourages players to engage in Ranked Mode matches and climb through the game's ranks while picking up free cosmetics and other rewards along the way. This event is the perfect opportunity for seasoned Ranked Mode veterans to...
Gamespot

This Lenovo Gaming Laptop Deal Is Incredible

Best Buy has a great deal right now on a Lenovo gaming laptop, which combines a surprising amount of power with portability. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is discounted to only $600, down from its $940 retail price. That's a phenomenal deal for sleek gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.
