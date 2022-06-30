ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens legend Jonathan Ogden puts money on Baltimore to win Super Bowl

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jonathan Ogden is putting his money on - who else - the Baltimore Ravens to win the Super Bowl.

Ogden picked his former team has the betting favorite to claim the championship this year.

The Ravens legend placed a ceremonial first bet at Wednesday's grand reopening of Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Harrah's Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment officially reopened Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The newly renovated space now features 760 square feet of LED TV walls, six, 65-inch odds boards, two self-service betting kiosks and six sports betting ticket windows.

A grand reopening event was held on June 29, featuring remarks from Dan Walsh, SVP and General Manager of Harrah’s Las Vegas, David Grolman, SVP of Retail Operations at Caesars Sportsbook, and special guest, Jonathan Ogden, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Former Offensive Tackle for the Baltimore Ravens.

Festivities also included an official ribbon-cutting and a ceremonial first bet by Ogden on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl ($50 at 20/1), a team partner of Caesars Sportsbook, with winning proceeds going to charity.

Caesars Sportsbook is currently live in 24 states and jurisdictions—18 of which are mobile—and operates the most retail sportsbooks across the country.

