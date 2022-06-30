ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Legion baseball: Fort's Kucken, Staude combine to no-hit Stoughton in 5-0 win

STOUGHTON — Kroix Kucken and Gabe Staude combined to throw a no-hitter as the Fort Atkinson American Legion varsity baseball team upended host Stoughton 5-0 on Wednesday.

Kucken worked the first five frames, fanning four while walking three to earn the decision. He then turned it over to Staude, who struck out three en route to getting the game’s final six outs.

Offensively, it took the Hawks a while to find their footing. When they did, things really clicked. Fort scored five times on six hits in the sixth to all but put the game out of reach.

Paddy Keelty plated Nate Hartwig on a single up the middle to spark the rally. Tyler Hartman bunted for a hit, allowing Staude, who doubled to reach base, to score and make it 2-0. Kucken doubled the margin with a double to left-center and scored when Isaac Seavert singled to center.

Hartwig and Hartman tallied two hits apiece for Fort, which travels to face Janesville on Wednesday, July 6, at 6 p.m. at Riverside Park.

FORT 5, STOUGHTON 0

Fort 000 005 0 — 5 9 3

Stoughton 000 000 0 — 0 0 1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Kucken W; 5-0-0-0-3-4; Staude 2-0-0-0-1-3; S: Bailey 5-2-0-0-2-6, Armstrong 2-7-5-5-2-3.

Leading hitters — FA: Hartwig 2x4, Hartman 2x4, Kucken (2B), Schrader (2B), Staude (2B).

