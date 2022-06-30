ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Vloggers, Nikon has built a new camera just for you

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Nikon’s two ads (below) for its just-released Z 30 camera make abundantly clear, the company is aiming its newest device squarely at vloggers. Sporting the smallest and lightest design among Nikon’s Z-series lineup, the new Z 30 camera offers lots of vlogger-friendly features, among them a flip-out touchscreen display, 4K...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

OBSBOT Tiny 4K is a petite UHD webcam with AI-powered tracking

This content was produced in partnership with OBSBOT. Webcams are a big deal these days. With remote work, livestreaming, and online teaching becoming more and more central to everyday life, it’s essential to have a webcam that’s not only reliable but also one that can provide a high-quality image or resolution. Most webcams offer low-quality video, poor audio, and static framing, often randomly cutting off your head or face. That’s not so with OBSBOT’s incredibly petite yet equally impressive Tiny 4K webcam. It’s equipped with AI-powered framing and autofocus features to offer next-generation, enhanced tracking — it locks onto a person and follows them no matter where they go in the frame. The movement tracking is incredibly helpful, especially if you have to get up and move during a presentation or video conference with colleagues. But that’s not all that’s unique about it. Also impressive are its gesture-based controls, powerful dual omnidirectional microphones, and 2-axis gimbal system. You can check it out for yourself below, or keep reading for a deep dive into all that it has to offer.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2022: Save on appliances, TVs and more

Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it will come some amazing Prime Day deals, but before its arrival we have the 4th of July sales to take advantage of. A lot of great tech is seeing huge discounts at Best Buy for the 4th of July holiday, among them things like 4K TVs and household appliances. With Prime Day lurking around the corner, it can be a little confusing when the best time to grab a deal might be. While Prime Day is a great time to catch a deal on smaller tech, the 4th of July sales currently taking are ripe for deals on larger electronics such as appliances and TVs. We’ve rounded up the best of these 4th of July sales taking place at Best Buy, so read on for more details.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best ultrawide monitors for 2022

If you're looking for a new desktop experience, upgrading your setup with an ultrawide monitor can deliver more immersive gaming, especially curved models. Plus, these monitors offer extra space so they're great for multitasking at work and more. There are some important considerations when it comes to size, resolution, and...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

5 reasons I still use the Echo Show 15 everyday

The Echo Show 15 first released in December 2021. Much of the initial conversation around the smart display was that it was a large novelty — a huge display that didn’t have the same functionality as the Echo Show 10. It released in the midst of the work-from-home surge, and without video conferencing capabilities, the Echo Show 15 just didn’t seem like it offered much.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikon#Vloggers#Lenses#Webcam Utility#Aps#En El25#The Nikkor Z Dx
Digital Trends

Wyze Thermostat review: Affordable tech that competes with the best

“The Wyze Thermostat and optional Room Sensors make it easy to keep your home warm and cozy.”. Wyze has quickly become the go-to company for affordable, practical, smart home gadgets. That holds true for the Wyze Thermostat and its new Wyze Room Sensors, which help keep your entire home comfortable with little upkeep required. Regardless of the size of your home or feet running around it, this smart thermostat and its optional Sensors are more than up to the task of keeping its temperature consistent.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Get this 50-inch TV for under $300 in the Walmart 4th of July sale

This year’s 4th of July sales bring amazing discounts on all kinds of TVs, including a $60 discount from Walmart that pulls down the price of the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV to just $298 from its original price of $358. You don’t often see an offer below $300 for a 4K TV of this size, so hurry if you want to avail it because it will likely draw interest from shoppers who are prowling for deals over the holiday.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

LG C1 OLED TV down to lowest-ever price in the 4th of July sales

The 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV is currently available for its lowest-ever price of $797 from Amazon, after a $703 discount to its original price of $1,500 under the retailer’s 4th of July sales. It’s rare to get the chance to buy an OLED TV of this caliber for less than $1,000, so if you’ve been wanting to get the display technology integrated into your home theater setup, there’s no better time to make the investment than today.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook review: The new standard-bearer

Chromebooks continue to grow in excellence, but there’s never been a Chromebook that felt what I would call “cutting edge.”. And then, there’s the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. There are several platform-first innovations tucked inside this little Chromebook, including a haptic touchpad, an Intel vPro processor, and a 5-megapixel webcam.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy