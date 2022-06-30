ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Video: Josh Naylor celebrates like maniac after walk-off home run

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Josh Naylor came up huge for his Cleveland squad once again, and he lost his mind while celebrating. Cleveland and Minnesota were tied at three after nine innings. In the top of the 10th, the Twins...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 139 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .193 batting average with a .616...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Jays coach Budzinski leaves team following daughter’s death

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter. Julia Budzinski was 17. “The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement Sunday. “This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family. I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts.”
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Cleveland, OH
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
TODAY.com

Coach’s newborn baby brings joy to college basketball team

One mom was worried about balancing her new job as an assistant basketball coach at a small college just after she welcoming a baby boy, but her new boss had a simple solution: Just bring him to work! The results were too cute: Little Aiden made new friends with the whole men’s basketball team at St. Leo University in Florida and brought a lot of smiles to the court.July 2, 2022.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maniac#Walk Off Home Run#Cleguardians#Bally Sports#Rbi
Larry Brown Sports

Hawks guard had rough reaction to getting traded

One NBA player got a very rude awakening this week. Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter was involved in a trade Friday with the Sacramento Kings. The Hawks dealt him for Kings forwards Justin Holiday and Moe Harkless (plus a future first-round pick). Huerter, who was drafted by Atlanta and had...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Brown taking notable Warriors figure with him to Kings

Mike Brown is not the only Golden State Warriors figure who is on his merry way to Sacramento. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is leaving the team to become an assistant for the Sacramento Kings. He will serve on the staff of the ex-Warriors assistant Brown, who is the new head coach of the Kings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: It’s time to give Jeff Albert credit

Jeff Albert has always been the target of criticism, whether it’s fair or unfair. Now is the time to give the St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach some credit. Ever since Jeff Albert came to the St. Louis Cardinals from the Houston Astros organization, offensive results have been mixed. The fluctuating offense could put up 10 runs in a game and the very next day not be able to muster one or two hits. Here at Redbird Rants, we have been critical of Albert’s work from time to time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit With Line Drive

Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays had a pitcher's worst nightmare this Saturday afternoon. Gausman was struck in the lower leg/ankle area by a line drive off Wando Franco's bat - clocking in at 100 MPH - in Game 1 of a double-header between the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
ESPN

First-base coach Mark Budzinski away from Toronto Blue Jays after eldest daughter's death

Toronto Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team after the death of his eldest daughter, Julia Budzinski, the team announced Sunday. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, the Blue Jays' executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, said in a statement. "I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts."
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Pro CB could get another shot in NFL?

Despite plenty of tread on his tires, a well-known veteran cornerback could be getting another break. Pro Football Focus reported this week that former All-Pro Joe Haden has offers currently on the table from NFL teams. For now though, the 33-year-old is still unsigned with training camp set to start later this month.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Surprising player gets biggest contract in Cavs history

The Cleveland Cavaliers just gave out the largest contract in team history, and it went to a surprising player. On Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported that the Cavaliers signed All-Star guard Darius Garland to a five-year, $193 million maximum designated rookie contract extension. According to Wojnarowski, Garland’s contract could...
CLEVELAND, OH
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Ignores Critical Comments By Joe Musgrove

The Los Angeles Dodgers began their series against the San Diego Padres with a 3-1 win behind Justin Turner providing all the scoring with two home runs. Turner’s solo homer off Joe Musgrove tied the game in the second inning, and his two-run shot in the seventh gave the Dodgers a decided lead. While the homers off Musgrove proved to be the difference, the Padres’ starter was dismissive of Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy