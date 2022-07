Cristian Conyer, a 3-star cornerback out of Bowling Green, Kentucky (South Warren), announced a commitment to play in the SEC on Sunday. Conyer wrote on social media that he has committed to Tennessee, after he was recruited by Willie Martinez and Brian Jean-Mary. Conyer is listed at 6-foot-1 1/2 and 170 pounds, the No. 4 recruit in the state of Kentucky, and the No. 56 cornerback in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO