Bus Fares Suspended Through June 30, 2023

GoCary, GoDurham, GoRaleigh and GoTriangle have announced that they will continue to suspend bus fares through June 30, 2023.

The transit agencies suspended fares in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We asked riders to use the rear door to board buses to help maintain social distancing. We also sought to ease financial burdens for the frontline workers and community members who were relying on transit to get to critical jobs or food and health care.

The agencies will use money from the federal CARES Act to help offset the loss of fare revenue. In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration allocated $25 billion in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help the nation’s public transportation systems respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For bus route and schedule info, visit goraleigh.org.