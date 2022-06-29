ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Bus Fares Suspended Through June 30, 2023

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 3 days ago

GoCary, GoDurham, GoRaleigh and GoTriangle have announced that they will continue to suspend bus fares through June 30, 2023.

The transit agencies suspended fares in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We asked riders to use the rear door to board buses to help maintain social distancing. We also sought to ease financial burdens for the frontline workers and community members who were relying on transit to get to critical jobs or food and health care.

The agencies will use money from the federal CARES Act to help offset the loss of fare revenue. In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration allocated $25 billion in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help the nation’s public transportation systems respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For bus route and schedule info, visit goraleigh.org.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

Despite the highest 4th of July gas prices on record, 42 million Americans are driving this holiday. The unprecedented number of airline cancelations and delays is causing travelers to choose to drive and fly. Delta, American Airlines and United are all trimming their schedules even further to accommodate staffing shortages, despite passenger levels hitting post-pandemic highs.July 1, 2022.
GAS PRICE
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

50
Followers
821
Post
573
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy