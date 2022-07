CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton’s Information Systems Department has officially welcomed a new director. John Mack began his new role as the Director of Information Systems (IS) on May 23. Mack will be the first IS Director the Town has had in nearly 12 years. The last person to serve in this role for the Town was Chief Information Officer Angela Tousey, who resigned from the position in June 2010.

CLAYTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO