Toledo home suffers damage following fire

CVFDs water rescue team was requested for mutual aid with Grand Rapids fire department for a water rescue. CVFDs Swift Water Rescue Team, boat, and Aquaeye Sonar were requested to aid in search efforts near Texas, Ohio on the Maumee river. Upon arrival the team launched the rescue boat and moved up stream where the Aquaeye Sonar was deployed to aid in search efforts alongside Toledo Fire and Rescue dive team, Springfield canine unit, US Coast Guard Helicopter, and multiple other rescue agencies. At approximately 9:22pm a Toledo Fire and Rescue diver, working in the same vicinity as our Swift Water Team, was able to locate and recover the victim.
