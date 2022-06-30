ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo home suffers damage following fire

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire, Wednesday. According to officials, crews...

www.13abc.com

13abc.com

Structure fire in Berkey, no injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire on North Berkey Southern Rd. happened just before midnight on July 2. Sylvania Fire and EMS were on the scene and told 13abc that the fire didn’t cause much damage and due to the structure, several pockets of flame remained after they doused the main blaze, so they stayed at the scene a little longer to make sure the fire was out.
BERKEY, OH
13abc.com

5 people shot in Toledo in separate incidents on 4th of July

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At least five people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo in the early hours of the Independence Day holiday. The first happened before 1:00 a.m. on Walnut St. Officials at the scene said one victim was rushed to the hospital for their injuries. Police said the person who had been shot was in stable condition. Police did not identify any suspects.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

70-year-old hurt when his airplane flipped over in Hancock County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 70-year-old man suffered minor injuries after his airplane flipped over in a take-off attempt in Northwest Ohio. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the plane flipped in Marion Township around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Hancock County EMS and the Vanlue Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene near TR 234 and SR 37.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

BG had few fireworks complaints

There were minimal complaints of fireworks in the city over the weekend – but that doesn’t mean they weren’t in use. There were four fireworks complaints Sunday night and one complaint Saturday, said Lt. Adam Skaff with the Bowling Green Police Division. No citations were issued, he...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WANE 15

5 hurt in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two vehicle crash sent five people to area hospitals. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Monday night on Ridenour Road at Scott Road in Farmer Township in Defiance County. Police say a 2018 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Ridenour and […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Car crashes into Creative Learning Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle crashed into the Creative Learning Center located at 3433 Navarre Ave in Toledo early Friday morning. Our crew on scene has learned the crash may have stemmed from a mechanical issue with the vehicle. According to the Oregon Police Department, the call came in initially as a burglar alarm was then upgraded to a call of “car versus building.” Police told our crews the driver was not believed to have been impaired and did not suffer any injuries. The Creative Learning Center is closed today.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman hospitalized, nearly a dozen dogs saved in Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire in Toledo. A fire broke out at a home on Dahlia Dr. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. According to fire officials, a woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries but was alert and covered in smoke residue.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Several people hurt in Lucas County crash

Lucas County, Ohio - Seven people were hurt in a head-on crash on State Route 2 near Lyon Road in Jerusalem Township around 3:45 Sunday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Edwin Cordova-Mendez, 18, of Annapolis, Maryland, was driving a gray Honda Civic westbound on Route 2, when he crossed the center line hitting a Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
continentalenews.com

Continental Volunteer Fire Department Water Rescue Team Called for Assistance

CVFDs water rescue team was requested for mutual aid with Grand Rapids fire department for a water rescue. CVFDs Swift Water Rescue Team, boat, and Aquaeye Sonar were requested to aid in search efforts near Texas, Ohio on the Maumee river. Upon arrival the team launched the rescue boat and moved up stream where the Aquaeye Sonar was deployed to aid in search efforts alongside Toledo Fire and Rescue dive team, Springfield canine unit, US Coast Guard Helicopter, and multiple other rescue agencies. At approximately 9:22pm a Toledo Fire and Rescue diver, working in the same vicinity as our Swift Water Team, was able to locate and recover the victim.
CONTINENTAL, OH
wwnytv.com

Woman, 11 dogs rescued from Ohio house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – One person and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire in Toledo early Friday morning. The fire broke out at a home around 1:30 a.m., fire crews said. According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD), a woman who was...
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Minivan rear-ends pickup truck in Ohio; driver dies

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A driver died Saturday after crashing his minivan into the back of a pickup truck in northwest Ohio. Around 10:24 a.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Road 420, south of Libbey Road in Lake Township.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

OSHP: Driver dead after crashing into back of pickup truck on State Route 420 in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 40-year-old Sandusky man is dead after a crash in Lake Township in Wood County on Saturday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say Richard Haas was driving north on State Route 420 south of Libbey Rd. when he ran into the back of a pickup truck being driven by 26-year-old Bryan Dearth of Clyde, who was also heading north on Route 420.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Sandusky man dies in fatal crash on SR 420

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - State troopers from the Bowling Green Post responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash this morning. At approximately 10:24 a.m. on SR 420, south of Libbey Rd. in Lake Township Richard Haas, 40, of Sandusky failed to maintain an assured clear distance while approaching a 2012 Ford F-350 and struck its rear.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL-TV

One man dead after shooting in central Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police taped off a large area in a central Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night while they investigated a shooting. Police responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. last night about a person shot at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and North Miller Street. When officers...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A massive fire broke out in Upper Sandusky Thursday, engulfing multiple buildings. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at Shotzy’s Bar & Grill in downtown Upper Sandusky Thursday afternoon. The initial call came in just before 2:00 p.m. Fire officials tell 13abc it...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH

