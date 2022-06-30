Scottsdale Police investigating tampered with over-the-counter medication

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating the tampering of a package of over-the-counter laxatives sold at a local Walmart store, officials say.

On June 28, the Scottsdale Police Department responded to a call where a subject advised that they had purchased a laxative from Walmart, 15355 N. Northsight Blvd., that made them sick.

Upon closer inspection, it was determined the pills in the container were believed to be a prescription-only anti-depressant medication, officials say.

Officers discovered a similar box on the shelf and removed it from circulation. Detectives are actively working on this investigation and the pills are pending a lab examination.

The package that was tampered with was the Equate brand laxative and appeared to be taped closed, officials say.

The Scottsdale Police Department would like to remind the public to always inspect over-the-counter medications before consuming them.

The police department is urging anyone who has purchased similar items from Walmart or other stores and believe the items to be tampered with to call 480-312-5000.