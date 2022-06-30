NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors, Bryant, Ayton, Poeltl, Cavaliers, Okoro, Wizards, Hield, Lakers

The Raptors are on the lookout for a center as free agency begins and while multiple outlets have linked Rudy Gobert to the franchise, the near 7-footer that Toronto ends up acquiring might be someone on a less expensive contract.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Thomas Bryant are two names to watch, according to Michael Grange of SportsNet . Bringing back Hartenstein could be problematic for the Clippers after they opted to pledge their taxpayer mid-level exception to John Wall and ink Ivica Zubac to a three-year, $33 million extension. The Wizards’ plans for Bryant, who hits unrestricted free agency after playing in just 27 games last season, remains unclear. In either situation, Toronto could take advantage of what looks to be a buyer’s market for centers.

The trade market still remains an option, however, and with the Spurs heading toward what appears to be a full-on rebuild, Jakob Poeltl is a trade candidate. It was previously reported that Toronto had engaged with San Antonio at the trade deadline about a re-union with Poeltl.

As for the Raptors’ own free agent big man, Grange envisions Chris Boucher returning on a deal in the ballpark of $24 million over two seasons and reports that the franchise is in a good position to bring back Thaddeus Young , as the front office views the veteran as someone who can further mentor the team’s youth.

