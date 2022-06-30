ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

42-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on I-494 in Richfield

By Fox 9 Staff
fox9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Shakopee motorcyclist died Wednesday after he lost control of his...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

18-year-old man killed in firework accident in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An accident involving fireworks only 90 minutes into July 4th has turned fatal. At 1:30 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers, along with the Brooklyn Park Fire Department and North Ambulance Paramedics, responded to a park in the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North for a report of a firework that had exploded in a person's face.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in 26 inches of water in apparent drowning in Le Sueur County

An investigation is ongoing in Le Sueur County after a 45-year-old man was found dead in approximately 26 inches of water on Lake Washington on Friday. According to the county sheriff, Alan J. Noy left his home on the southwest shore of the lake in Washington Township around 6 p.m. June 30. He had taken a pontoon and was on his way to the Westwood Bar and Grill.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

6 teens injured in crash near Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night. According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crashed vehicle.
HAM LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

12 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Isanti County

(North Branch MN-) Twelve people were hurt and a baby suffered life threatening injuries in a three vehicle crash in Isanti County yesterday afternoon. At 444 p.m., a two cars and a minivan crashed on Highway 95 one mile east of Spring Lake. Each car contained 3 people and the van had 6 teenagers. An infant in one of the cars was taken to Childrens' Hospital in the Twin Cities with critical injuries. 8 others were taken to Regions Hospital and the Cambridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richfield, MN
Crime & Safety
Shakopee, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Richfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Shakopee, MN
Bring Me The News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers Thursday in Minnesota

Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
CBS Minnesota

Young boy in critical condition after Isanti County crash that injured 12

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- A three-vehicle crash in Isanti County on Thursday injured 12 people, including a boy less than a year old who sustained life-threatening injuries.The eleven other individuals involved in the crash, including two children under the age of five, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.The crash occurred on Highway 95 at 310th Ave Northeast around 4:44 p.m.A Dodge Grand Caravan and a Mazda CX-5 were headed east/southeast on Highway 95 when the Mazda indicated intent to make a left turn onto 310th Avenue Northeast. The Dodge, which was behind the Mazda, didn't take the bypass lane on the right and struck the Mazda. The Mazda spun into the west/northwest lanes of traffic and was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry. 
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Fox
CBS Minnesota

6 teens rushed to hospital following Ham Lake crash

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Six teenagers are in the hospital Friday morning after a bad crash in Ham Lake. They are all seventeen years old.Officials say it appears they were speeding when the vehicle hit a tree. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 16800 block of Xylite Street.Scanner audio indicates that one of the teens was possibly ejected from the vehicle, and that the vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived. Some of the victims reportedly needed to be extracted from the vehicle.Two of the teenagers were flown to the hospital, via Life Link III and North Memorial Air Care helicopters. The other four were taken by ambulance.Officials have not released any condition updates or names this morning.
HAM LAKE, MN
WausauPilot

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
fox9.com

Infant suffers life-threatening injuries in Isanti Co. crash; 11 others hurt

ISANTI, COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A three-car crash in Isanti County left an infant with life-threatening injuries, Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, driven by a 19-year-old with five teenage passengers, and a Mazda CX-5 driven by a 28-year-old, with two child passengers including the infant, were both traveling east on Highway 95 near 310th Ave Northeast in North Branch Township around 4:45 p.m.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

One cited for careless operation after boat collision on Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Northfield police asking for help finding 6-year-old girl after mother found dead

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Elle Ragin after her mother was found dead in their apartment Saturday. Police said they responded to a call around 11:50 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 600 block of Maple Brook Ct. Once they arrived, officers discovered Lisa Wade, 39, who died of an apparent suicide.
NORTHFIELD, MN
kduz.com

One Injured in Glencoe 3-Vehicle Collision

One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision in Glencoe Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened just after 7:30am at the intersection of Highway 212 and Morningside Drive. The Patrol says 73-year-old Michael Scully of Richmond was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
GLENCOE, MN
CBS Minnesota

No one hurt in car fire on I-494 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries. 
PLYMOUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy