Monday was anything but a routine day in the ballpark for the Twins, thanks to a one-of-a-kind triple play never before seen in MLB history. With runners on first and second base in the bottom of the seventh inning against the White Sox, outfielder Byron Buxton recorded the first out on a A.J. Pollock fly ball with an impressive catch at the wall. The Minnesota standout quickly threw the ball to third baseman Gio Urshela, who tagged Yoan Moncada out as he retreated to second before stepping on the bag to retire Adam Engel, who had also misjudged the fly ball; Moncada and Engel started the play on first and second, respectively.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 31 MINUTES AGO