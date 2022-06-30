Watch: Iowa driver claims to see UFO in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Forecast Discussion:. Some clouds remain this afternoon in the wake of a complex of storms that brought heavy rainfall to parts of Central Iowa early Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches were observed north of the metro along the Highway 20 and Highway 30 corridors. Despite temperatures and dew points that are expected to surge into the low 90s this afternoon, we don't anticipate much more redevelopment of storms today due to sinking air aloft behind this morning's wave of storms. For those planning on going to fireworks or other activities, make sure you stay hydrated and have access to a cool spot since temperatures this afternoon and early evening will likely be in the low-mid 90s, especially west and south of the metro.
Comments / 0