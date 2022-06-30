Watch: Iowa driver claims to see UFO in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Forecast Discussion. Sunday looks fairly decent for those with outdoor activities. Expect an increase in moisture and warmer temperatures as south winds increase and a stationary front lifts back north as a warm front across Central Iowa. Highs should reach the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Forecast confidence continues to increase for the potential of a complex of storms to move across Central and Northern Iowa on Monday morning. Isolated damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall are the primary storm threats. The atmosphere will likely reload behind the morning complex as temperatures heat up and more moisture moves in from the south. There is a chance for some redevelopment across our northeast counties, but sinking air behind the morning storm complex may act to keep storms from redeveloping. We'll monitor this variable and update the forecast accordingly.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO