ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Tesla, Nio To See China Bounceback? Data Shows June NEV Sales Likely Hit Record High

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) retail sales are expected to reach a record high in June as key automakers emerge from intensive COVID-19 curbs, CnEVpost reported, citing the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). What Happened: NEV retail...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla Q2 Deliveries Hit By China Lockdowns, Yet June Production Highest On Record: Worst May Be Behind

Tesla reported 18% sequential drop in second-quarter deliveries. Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported second-quarter deliveries that declined sequentially, in line with expectations, as COVID lockdowns in China impacted performance. On a positive note, the company reported an increase in Model S/X deliveries and also disclosed record production for June, signaling things could move northward from this point.
ECONOMY
Variety

Dire Warning Sounded as Hong Kong Film Industry Slowdown Continues

The once vibrant Hong Kong film industry is struggling to recover from the effects of COVID and related problems, a local report has warned. The report identified problems with theatrical box office, local production, co-production with mainland China and film investment. The Motion Picture Industry Association and Hong Kong Box...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nev#Hit Record#Vehicles#Citic Securities#Byd Co Byddy#Nio Inc Nio
Benzinga

A Forgettable First-Half: Here's How Apple And Other FAANGs Performed Amid Market Turbulence

The first half of 2022 was nightmarish for the stock market, with fears of an imminent recession and supply chain disruptions working in the mind of investors. Tech stocks have invariably led the broader market in the past, be it a rally or a retreat, and this time was no exception. Despite fairly robust fundamental performances amid the trying backdrop, big techs came under significant selling pressure.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Prepare For $10 Gas

$10 gas would ruin the U.S. economy, which makes it among the largest threats to cause a sharp downturn in GDP. Middle class and lower class families would move into deep financial holes, if $10 gas was added to their housing, clothing and food costs. JP Morgan says crude could rise to $380 a barrel, […]
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Richest Bitcoin Whale Now On Massive Accumulation Spree

According to the crypto platform, BitInfoCharts, the richest Bitcoin BTC/USD wallet, bought 4,816 BTC over the past month, spending over $102 million. Earlier in June, the wallet held 127,873 BTC. During the entire month, the wallet carried many Bitcoin procurements in different amounts and only one withdrawal to bring the total to 132,189 worth $2.53 billion.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Is Crushing The Opposition In American Car Sales

There's reason to celebrate over at Hyundai. Aside from the recently revealed Ioniq 6, the Korean automaker has achieved record-high sales for 2022 with the company shifting a total of 63,091 units in June. While this is an impressive figure, Hyundai says this represents a 12.9% decline compared to the same period last year.
RETAIL
Motor1.com

US Auto Sales Plunge In Q2 Except Chrysler, Which Jumped 95 Percent

As the United States heads into a holiday weekend, automakers are announcing sales numbers for the second quarter of 2022. As of this post on July 1, we are still awaiting information from Ford, General Motors, and a few others. The figures we do have paint a bleak picture, save for one very unexpected number from Chrysler.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Raging US inflation is FAR WORSE than we're being told: If the government calculated price increases the same way it did in the 1980s, we'd ALREADY be in Jimmy Carter territory, write former restaurant empire CEO ANDY PUZDER and ex-senator JIM TALENT

Andy Puzder is a former CEO of CKE Restaurants, chairman of 2ndVote Value Investments, Inc., and a senior fellow at the America First Policy Institute. Jim Talent is a former U.S. senator from Missouri and the Chairman of the Reagan Institute's National Leadership Council. The outlook for the U.S. economy...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Airbus awarded new orders in China

Airbus confirms the signature of orders with Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Shenzhen Airlines for a total of 292 A320 Family aircraft, demonstrating the positive recovery momentum and prosperous outlook for the Chinese aviation market. Once the relevant criteria are met, these orders will enter the backlog. “These...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Tocvan Closes $5.125 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investor

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - June 30, 2022 – Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF) (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement to an institutional investor (the "Placement") to raise an aggregate amount of $5.125 million (CAD). The proceeds from the Placement will be deposited with a third-party escrow agent (the "Escrow Agent") and delivered to the Corporation in monthly tranches over the next 24 months pursuant to the terms and conditions of a Sharing Agreement (as defined below) and an escrow agreement dated June 28, 2022 between the Corporation, Sorbie Bornholm LP, and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP (the "Escrow Agreement"). The funds will go towards the advancement of the Pilar and El Picacho Au-Ag projects in Sonora, Mexico and for general working capital purposes.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Izotropic Reacts to Supply Chain Disruptions and Updates Izoview Engineering Timelines

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - JUNE 29, 2022 –Izotropic Corporation ("Izotropic" or the "Company") (CSE:IZO) (OTC:IZOZF) (FSE:1R3), a company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, announces timeline updates for the initial IzoView commercial prototype build.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

HKEX Celebrates Launch of ETF Inclusion in Stock Connect

HONG KONG, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Monday) celebrates the successful launch of the inclusion of ETFs in Stock Connect with a virtual market open ceremony. The virtual event, viewed by market participants, welcomed speeches from representatives that include regulators, exchange operators...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy