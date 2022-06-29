ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Carson Pickett makes history as first athlete with limb difference to play in USWNT game

WLTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDY, Utah — Carson Pickett made her debut with the U.S. women's national soccer team Tuesday night. She is the first player with a limb difference to play in a U.S. Women's National Team game. She was...

www.wltx.com

ESPN

The U.S. already won a World Cup in 2022: Inside the brilliant world of CP soccer

SALOU, Spain -- With the 2022 World Cup final heading to extra time, coach Tricia Taliaferro put Annie Wickett in goal. Wickett, an outfield player, had scored one of the goals against Australia when, with the game tied at 2-2, Taliaferro took a decision that may have brought a #TaliaferroOut hashtag from supporters unfamiliar with the intricacies of CP soccer. Taliaferro would not have considered such a move eight months ago, when she was approached to coach the newly formed U.S. women's para national team. Since then, she's had a fast learning curve in the sport, which is played by players with cerebral palsy and other neurological conditions such as stroke and traumatic brain injury.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

U.S. men’s soccer team qualifies for 2024 Olympics, ends historic drought

The U.S. men’s soccer team qualified for the Olympics for the first time since 2008, ending its longest drought between Olympic appearances in more than 50 years. The U.S. beat host Honduras 3-0 in a winner-to-the-Olympics match at the CONCACAF U20 Championship. Honduras previously beat the U.S. in winner-to-the-Olympics...
MLS
NBC Sports

USWNT on-field victories tempered by post-Roe world

SANDY, UTAH – The U.S. women’s national soccer team took to the field on Tuesday night in Sandy, Utah, in a paradoxical world. Tuesday night’s friendly vs. Colombia marked just the second game in which USWNT players received equal pay to their male counterparts after the two teams agreed to a landmark CBA last month.
SANDY, UT
Sandy, UT
Sandy, UT
Utah State
NBC Sports

Megan Rapinoe, Simone Biles to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden on Friday announced that soccer player Megan Rapinoe and gymnast Simone Biles are among 17 new recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Biles and Rapinoe are just the fifth and sixth female athletes to be awarded the Presidential Medal of...
SPORTS

