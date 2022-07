MT. VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deadly shooting in Mt. Vernon was a case of justifiable homicide. Investigators were called to Singleton Road early Sunday morning after getting a call about the shooting. Deputies said they learned it all started with a man aiming a gun at a woman. Another man then pulled his gun and fired, killing the man who was pointing at the woman.

