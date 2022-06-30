ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The roads were garbage.' Drivers OK with traffic as parts of LIE are being resurfaced

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Parts of the Long Island Expressway are being resurfaced, causing some traffic issues. But some drivers tell News 12 that the delays are worth it if it improves local roads.

Stephen Canzoneri, spokesman for the New York state Department of Transportation, says a pavement renewal project has been going on since the spring on the eastbound of side of the LIE.

The expressway is being resurfaced from the Nassau-Suffolk border to Exit 64. Starting Thursday, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., traffic will be detoured onto the south service road between exits 56 through 61.

"We detour everybody onto the service road," Canzoneri says. "During that time, we're monitoring the traffic cameras in the area, we're monitoring traffic cameras along the service road to make sure that everything is progressing well for commuters."

Drivers tell News 12 it's not fun to sit in traffic when resurfacing is happening, but at least they are making the roads better.

"It's time - like the roads were garbage - like pothole after pothole," says Kenny Gardner.

Philbert
4d ago

Why does it take federal money to repair our roads when we pay the most taxes in the state? Time to elect a governor from Long Island who will keep our money on Long Island and not funnel it upstate!

Phyllis Koch
4d ago

When will the state begin the promised repaving of Route 109 in West Babylon instead of pouring globs of asphalt onto the road which kicks up rocks into all the cars driving on the road?

Scott Restmeyer
4d ago

ok people, now that the roads are finally being repaired, let's not forget how long it took on election day. Vote OUT incumbents.

