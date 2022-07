A Centereach man was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his wife last fall.

Marcello Molinari pleaded guilty in May to killing his wife Melissa.

Prosecutors say the 44-year-old discovered his wife was having an affair just weeks before she was last seen alive.

Her body was found in December in the Rocky Point Barrens State Forest.

An autopsy revealed Molinari stabbed his wife 58 times.