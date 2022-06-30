Scherzer completes second rehab start with Binghamton

HARTFORD, CT – Max Scherzer, star pitcher of the New York Mets, made his second rehab start with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Wednesday evening.

It was an up and down outing for the three time Cy Young award winner who is working his way back from an oblique injury.

After flying through 3 shutout innings, Scherzer got his around in the fourth inning allowing 3 runs, only 2 were earned however.

His final line read 4.2 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 8 K.

