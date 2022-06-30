ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Where to Watch 4th of July Fireworks in Rhode Island

By Christian Winthrop
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XW3I3_0gQMhMsK00

The Newport 4th of July Fireworks will go off at 9:15pm on Monday, July 4, 2022. The fireworks are shot over Newport Harbor from the point at Fort Adams.

Prime viewing locations are on Newport Harbor, Fort Adams, King Park and all along the waterfront. The Deck, Dockside, On The Docks, Smugglers, The Copper Club & Clarke Cooke House have the best celebrations and viewing spots.

July 1st

  • Smithfield – Deerfield Park – 9:00pm

July 2nd

  • Narragansett – Narragansett Town Beach – 9:00pm
  • Scituate – Hope Jackson Fire Department – 9:00pm

July 3rd

  • Bristol – Independence Park – 9:30pm
  • East Providence – Pierce Memorial Field – 9:00pm
  • Jamestown – 9:00pm
  • North Kingstown – Town Beach – 8:45pm
  • North Providence – Notte Park – 9:00pm
  • Pawtucket – Jenks Junior High – 9:00pm
  • Providence – India Point Park – 9:00pm
  • Woonsocket – Veterans Memorial Park – 9:00pm

July 4th

  • Block Island – Crescent Beach – 9:00pm
  • Coventry – Johnson’s Pond – 9:30pm
  • Fall River – Battleship Cove – 9:30pm
  • New Bedford – State Pier – 9:00pm
  • Newport – Newport Harbor – 9:15pm
  • South Kingstown – Old Mountain Field – 9:00pm
  • Warwick – Oakland Beach Seawall – 9:00pm

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

IN THIS ARTICLE
Newport, RI
