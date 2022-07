SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Friday marks the opening day for the St. Joe County 4H Fair! The 97th annual county fair is back in town; it's a great time for family fun with rides, entertainment, games, and of course, the food. The fair kicked off with a few showers, cancelling the opening parade and delaying the opening ceremony, but people still came out despite the rain, to enjoy the fair. Rain or shine, fans of the fair were excited to be back, and for some, their first time back since the pandemic.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO