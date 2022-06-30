Fourth of July fireworks and festivities in the Charlotte area

Check out the kids’ zone, food trucks, fireworks, and live music from Coming Up Brass. Free. 6-10 p.m. Downtown Mount Holly, South Main St., Mount Holly. Tega Cay’s patriotic festivities begin on July 1 with a Freedom SUP Fun Run, Boat Parade, and the Carolina Show Ski Team, 5-7 p.m. On July 2, there’s a Model A concert at 6 p.m. July 4 events include the Land Parade at 9 a.m., the Lion’s Club Fish Fry at 4:30 p.m., and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Shuttle service will be provided from The Glennon Center, Tega Cay.
