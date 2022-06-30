ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth of July fireworks and festivities in the Charlotte area

Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man visiting the coast of North Carolina during the Fourth of July holiday weekend drowned Sunday in Oak Island. According to town officials, 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC was pulled to the shore. Bystanders on the beach started CPR until emergency responders arrived.
Fireworks, Festivals, And Fun things To Do On 4th Of July Weekend

CHARLOTTE – Get ready! WCCB Charlotte’s CW is bringing you all the deets on how to celebrate the Fourth of July. It’s the time of year when fireworks bloom and boom. Some of us live for the crackles, others prefer the whistles, my personal favorite is that place of silence in between a lit firework right before the boom, the anticipation in the calm before the storm. Whatever your favorite part is we’ve got you covered!
Where to See Fireworks in Charlotte: 2022

Check out the kids’ zone, food trucks, fireworks, and live music from Coming Up Brass. Free. 6-10 p.m. Downtown Mount Holly, South Main St., Mount Holly. Tega Cay’s patriotic festivities begin on July 1 with a Freedom SUP Fun Run, Boat Parade, and the Carolina Show Ski Team, 5-7 p.m. On July 2, there’s a Model A concert at 6 p.m. July 4 events include the Land Parade at 9 a.m., the Lion’s Club Fish Fry at 4:30 p.m., and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Shuttle service will be provided from The Glennon Center, Tega Cay.
The 8 Essential BBQ Spots In Or Near Charlotte, According To Locals

Looking for the best BBQ in the state? We’ve got you covered. From historical spots to new and up and coming BBQ joints, all recommended by Charlotteans and North Carolinans. We’ve tried to include BBQ joints that are just a short drive from Charlotte, but with some of the state’s most popular spots a bit farther away, we had to include those too in case you’re interested in an epic road trip. Without further ado, here’s where to get smoked NC-style BBQ.
Extended-stay hotel in Charlotte closes, displacing residents

Residents of the Southern Comfort Inn were working to move out Thursday afternoon after the extended-stay motel notified the city last month that it was closing its doors. The hotel housed around 150 to 200 people, according to city officials, which helped keep many people out of homelessness. When the...
West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live. The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009. Traci Canterbury Jones, the general...
Omicron subvariants becoming dominant in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 trends in the state and Mecklenburg County are plateauing. The latest data shows case counts are slowly decreasing but Mecklenburg County is still in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community spread level. There could be some spread with people gathering for the July 4 holiday...
Large retirement community planned in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Local real estate investment company RK Investors is eyeing a 53-acre site in south Charlotte for a massive retirement community. RK Investors filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on June 27 to rezone three parcels of wooded land between Elm Lane and Rea Road from single-family residential to urban residential (conditional). That would pave the way for a 1,100-unit retirement community, according to site plans. The land is owned by The Gillespie Family Limited Partnership and Elm Lane Holdings.
Southbound I-77 reopens south of I-40 in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 just south of I-40 near Statesville have reopened after a crash early Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened near East Broad Street and mile marker 50. Drivers were directed to take Exit 51 for […]

